ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?

Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal

The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
BOSTON, MA
South Side Sox

Luke Smailes’ White Sox Offseason Plan

Apparently, I have around $180 million to work with. Without making a single free agent signing or trade, I’m already at more than $160 million, so let’s get creative. I’m still concerned with Giolito’s 2022 season, but he at least apparently has pinpointed the major culprit. Even if the White Sox shared my concern, they’re not finding a considerably better option that Giolito for less than $11 million. Plus, the team already has one rotation spot to fill and can’t afford to add another.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO

Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
FanSided

3 ways former general manager Ryan Pace failed the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears travel to Atlanta to take on the Chicago Bears southern version. The Falcons currently have six former Chicago Bears on the active roster. Damiere Byrd, Nick Kwiatkoski, Germain Ifedi, Cordarrelle Patterson, MyCole Pruitt, and Abdullah Anderson are currently on the 53-man roster. Elijah Wilkerson and Damien Williams are on injured reserve.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Chris Johnson to be part of White Sox coaching staff

Since the White Sox announced that Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler would be returning to the major league coaching staff, there has been very little information regarding the rest of the staff that has come out – other than the fact that very few members would actually be returning.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy