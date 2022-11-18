Read full article on original website
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?
Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Justin Verlander could reunite with notable former teammate?
Justin Verlander may be running it back with a former co-star … roughly a decade later. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the reigning AL Cy Young winner Verlander has spoken with the New York Mets about possibly signing with them. The two sides are said to have met over Zoom last week.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes 'More Plausible' With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered
MLB insider Jon Morosi says the Dodgers' non-tendering of outfielder Cody Bellinger makes L.A. a "more plausible landing spot" for star free agent Aaron Judge.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
South Side Sox
Luke Smailes’ White Sox Offseason Plan
Apparently, I have around $180 million to work with. Without making a single free agent signing or trade, I’m already at more than $160 million, so let’s get creative. I’m still concerned with Giolito’s 2022 season, but he at least apparently has pinpointed the major culprit. Even if the White Sox shared my concern, they’re not finding a considerably better option that Giolito for less than $11 million. Plus, the team already has one rotation spot to fill and can’t afford to add another.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO
Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
3 ways former general manager Ryan Pace failed the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears travel to Atlanta to take on the Chicago Bears southern version. The Falcons currently have six former Chicago Bears on the active roster. Damiere Byrd, Nick Kwiatkoski, Germain Ifedi, Cordarrelle Patterson, MyCole Pruitt, and Abdullah Anderson are currently on the 53-man roster. Elijah Wilkerson and Damien Williams are on injured reserve.
Yardbarker
Report: Chris Johnson to be part of White Sox coaching staff
Since the White Sox announced that Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler would be returning to the major league coaching staff, there has been very little information regarding the rest of the staff that has come out – other than the fact that very few members would actually be returning.
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico
Jimmy Garoppolo matched his career high with four touchdown passes -- two to George Kittle and two more to Brandon Aiyuk -- leading the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
