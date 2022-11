A New Mexico woman hid the fentanyl that later killed her boyfriend in the luggage of her two young sons on their way to visit him in Texas, federal officials reported. The man died of an overdose on May 31 in a Dallas Love Field Airport restroom with his sons, ages 8 and 10, nearby, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for northern Texas..

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 11 HOURS AGO