WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
WSOC Charlotte

Longtime pastor of south Charlotte church dies

CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. His cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
WDTN

Chaos, evacuation at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall after disturbance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday. Security was seen with one person detained after an apparent disturbance by H&M. A woman who appeared to be injured was also seen being tended to by security outside […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC woman dies under mysterious circumstances on trip to Cabo with friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mexican authorities are investigating after a North Carolina woman died under mysterious circumstances while on a trip to Cabo with friends. Shanquella Robinson was found unconscious in the living room of a room at the Fundadores Beach Club Oct. 29. Robinson’s friends told her parents that she died of alcohol poisoning, according to WSOC-TV, but her parents don’t believe the story is true.
WSOC Charlotte

West Charlotte HS to dedicate gym to former legendary coach

CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte High School is set to host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new gym on Saturday. The new building, which opened in August, is naming the gym after legendary coach Charles McCullough. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted unanimously to name the gym after McCullough.
wccbcharlotte.com

Atrium Patients Learn They May Have Been Exposed To Dirty Equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Inside the Atrium Health Urology Kenilworth office in Dilworth, a mistake in book keeping, Atrium says, could have led to patients being exposed to dirty medical equipment. “It was possibly the worst moment of my life,” one patient tells WCCB about when she heard the news. She contacted us and asked to tell her story. She doesn’t want to share her name or show her face. The single mom of two is terrified that a simple bladder procedure at her doctor’s office could have infected her with hepatitis or even HIV.
WBTV

Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
qcnews.com

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
WBTV

Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
Bossip

#JusticeForShanquellaRobinson: Everything We Know About The Charlotte Woman Beaten During A Trip With ‘Friends’

Another day, another sad, tragic and infuriating story about a Black woman dying and “no one” knowing what happened.   Twenty-five-year-old Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Cabo, Mexico. Now, her family is demanding answers, but they’re getting nothing but conflicting stories from authorities […]
