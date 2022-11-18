Read full article on original website
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
Longtime pastor of south Charlotte church dies
CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. His cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
Hundreds Say Goodbye to Shanquella Robinson During Funeral — Father Says She Was Set Up
The family of Shanquella Robinson held funeral services for the 25-year-old in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend. According to WBTV, Robinson’s homegoing service was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church on Nov. 19. Her casket was carried by a white horse-drawn carriage. Robinson was beaten to death after...
'We never thought anything like this would happen to a child' | Charlotte family fights to bring orphaned niece to live with them from London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is facing a heartbreaking and unthinkable situation. The couple is trying to bring their British niece to live with them after she lost both of her parents from separate illnesses. But because she’s 16, the U.S. won’t allow it, leaving the orphaned teen...
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
Chaos, evacuation at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall after disturbance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday. Security was seen with one person detained after an apparent disturbance by H&M. A woman who appeared to be injured was also seen being tended to by security outside […]
Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
NC woman dies under mysterious circumstances on trip to Cabo with friends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mexican authorities are investigating after a North Carolina woman died under mysterious circumstances while on a trip to Cabo with friends. Shanquella Robinson was found unconscious in the living room of a room at the Fundadores Beach Club Oct. 29. Robinson’s friends told her parents that she died of alcohol poisoning, according to WSOC-TV, but her parents don’t believe the story is true.
West Charlotte HS to dedicate gym to former legendary coach
CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte High School is set to host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new gym on Saturday. The new building, which opened in August, is naming the gym after legendary coach Charles McCullough. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted unanimously to name the gym after McCullough.
Atrium Patients Learn They May Have Been Exposed To Dirty Equipment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Inside the Atrium Health Urology Kenilworth office in Dilworth, a mistake in book keeping, Atrium says, could have led to patients being exposed to dirty medical equipment. “It was possibly the worst moment of my life,” one patient tells WCCB about when she heard the news. She contacted us and asked to tell her story. She doesn’t want to share her name or show her face. The single mom of two is terrified that a simple bladder procedure at her doctor’s office could have infected her with hepatitis or even HIV.
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
Gastonia home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Charlotte Restaurant Serving Families In Need For Second Year This Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant is once again preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this holiday. The owners of Mama’s Caribbean Grill will serve families their favorite Caribbean dishes on Thanksgiving for free. Last year, hundreds of people turned out for Thanksgiving meals. The owners served...
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room
Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
#JusticeForShanquellaRobinson: Everything We Know About The Charlotte Woman Beaten During A Trip With ‘Friends’
Another day, another sad, tragic and infuriating story about a Black woman dying and “no one” knowing what happened. Twenty-five-year-old Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Cabo, Mexico. Now, her family is demanding answers, but they’re getting nothing but conflicting stories from authorities […]
