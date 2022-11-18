CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Inside the Atrium Health Urology Kenilworth office in Dilworth, a mistake in book keeping, Atrium says, could have led to patients being exposed to dirty medical equipment. “It was possibly the worst moment of my life,” one patient tells WCCB about when she heard the news. She contacted us and asked to tell her story. She doesn’t want to share her name or show her face. The single mom of two is terrified that a simple bladder procedure at her doctor’s office could have infected her with hepatitis or even HIV.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO