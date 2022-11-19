ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
Breaking down Duke's 2023 class with 247Sports' Travis Branham

Travis Branham has scouted the players in the 2023 recruiting class for years, and has his finger on the pulse of high school basketball players across the country. As he's come to know the five players that make up the Blue Devils' No. 2-ranked recruiting class, Branham has a unique perspective not only on what these players were during their development as a prep but also what they will be able to contribute on the college level once they're teammates.
Clark's Clipboard 11/22/22: Transfer portal, RB recruiting, JUCO targets and more.

-- I've discussed this previously, but I want to reiterate that the transfer portal is going to be a major factor for NC State over the next few months. The Wolfpack has 13 commits and I expect it to take a full class, which is 25. It's also important to note that the NCAA instituted a new rule where FBS programs can sign more than 25 in a class as long as the school stays at or under the maximum 85 allotted scholarships.
