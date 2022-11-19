Read full article on original website
Kansas big underdogs against in-state rivals Kansas State
The Big 12 regular season ends Saturday with the Sunflower Showdown between University of Kansas and Kansas State University in Manhattan.
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Pulls Away Late to Beat Northern Arizona
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team closed the game on a 21-9 run to beat the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 91-79 on Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena. The game was tied at 70 with 4:48 remaining. Eight seconds later,...
Kansas State safety Cincere Mason shares ‘heartbroken’ injury update ahead of KU game
The Kansas State football team may have lost another key defensive back to injury.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas vs. Kansas State: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, Kansas. TV: FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, David Lawrence, Brandon McAnderson); K-State...
K-State hosts Kansas Saturday
1) Following a 48-31 road win at West Virginia, Kansas State returns home to close out the 2022 regular season with the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown against in-state rival KU. The Wildcats can clinch a berth in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship with a win against the Jayhawks. The game will be televised nationally on FOX with a 7 p.m. kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
goutrgv.com
Freeman Beats the Buzzer: UTRGV Men's Basketball Beats Western Illinois in Front of Raucous Crowd at Bert Ogden Arena
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Down one with 3.3 seconds remaining, junior Ahren Freeman hit a buzzer-beating laying up to send The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team to a 78-77 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks in front of a raucous crowd of 4,937 on Monday at Bert Ogden Arena.
goutrgv.com
Postseason Bound: Volleyball to Compete in NIVC
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team is set to compete in the postseason for the third time in NCAA Division I program history after earning a bid to the Women's National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row.
Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
Grades from Kansas State’s 48-31 victory at West Virginia and a look ahead to KU
It’s time to look back at Kansas State’s win over West Virginia and look ahead to its next game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
goutrgv.com
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Iyana Dorsey
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Iyana Dorsey, of the women's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Dorsey averaged 13.6 points last week for the Vaqueros as she helped...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV and Texas Set to Host Men's Basketball Doubleheader Monday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (2-2) is set to host a doubleheader with the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (3-0) on Monday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. UTRGV plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at...
goutrgv.com
Four Volleyball Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-District Honors
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Four volleyball student-athletes at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), sophomores Luanna Emiliano and Perris Key and juniors Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Regina Tijerina, are part of the Academic All-District® volleyball team, as announced by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
WIBW
Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection. The City indicated that the closure...
KAKE TV
One dead in head-on crash with a semi late Saturday night
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died after crashing head-on into a semi-truck late Saturday night just outside Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. when 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale was heading west on I70 in her Chevrolet Colorado. As a semi-truck was approaching heading east, Suluvale's truck crossed the median and ran into the semi head-on.
