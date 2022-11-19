ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Pulls Away Late to Beat Northern Arizona

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team closed the game on a 21-9 run to beat the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 91-79 on Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena. The game was tied at 70 with 4:48 remaining. Eight seconds later,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, Kansas. TV: FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, David Lawrence, Brandon McAnderson); K-State...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State hosts Kansas Saturday

1) Following a 48-31 road win at West Virginia, Kansas State returns home to close out the 2022 regular season with the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown against in-state rival KU. The Wildcats can clinch a berth in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship with a win against the Jayhawks. The game will be televised nationally on FOX with a 7 p.m. kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
MANHATTAN, KS
goutrgv.com

Postseason Bound: Volleyball to Compete in NIVC

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team is set to compete in the postseason for the third time in NCAA Division I program history after earning a bid to the Women's National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row.
EDINBURG, TX
247Sports

Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
MANHATTAN, KS
goutrgv.com

Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Iyana Dorsey

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Iyana Dorsey, of the women's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Dorsey averaged 13.6 points last week for the Vaqueros as she helped...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV and Texas Set to Host Men's Basketball Doubleheader Monday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (2-2) is set to host a doubleheader with the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (3-0) on Monday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. UTRGV plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Four Volleyball Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-District Honors

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Four volleyball student-athletes at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), sophomores Luanna Emiliano and Perris Key and juniors Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Regina Tijerina, are part of the Academic All-District® volleyball team, as announced by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday. The...
EDINBURG, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
KAKE TV

One dead in head-on crash with a semi late Saturday night

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died after crashing head-on into a semi-truck late Saturday night just outside Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. when 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale was heading west on I70 in her Chevrolet Colorado. As a semi-truck was approaching heading east, Suluvale's truck crossed the median and ran into the semi head-on.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

