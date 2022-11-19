ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahead Of America's Got Talent: All-Stars, Simon Cowell Reveals What Keeps Bringing Him Back To AGT

Simon Cowell is a man of many talents, and including judging the skill level of others. The TV personality has spent a large part of his lengthy career as a judge on multiple competition series including American Idol, The X Factor, America’s Got Talent , and a few international versions of said competition series. Ahead of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars , Cowell opened up about what keeps him coming back to AGT , which he has been working on as a judge since 2011.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is set to be part of the 2023 TV schedule when it premieres on NBC on January 2, marking the third spinoff of the talent contest series. Simon Cowell serves as a judge on the new series alongside Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. In a new interview with People , Cowell explained why he keeps returning to AGT :

We've met the most incredible people along the way, and that's a big reason of why I love doing this show. That is what keeps me on the show. I love that part of it. I love that first audition when you see someone's true talent, and you go, 'Yeah, this is a moment.’

If the title of the new series isn’t enough to tell you what the spinoff is about, AGT: All-Stars will see previous competitors and winners on AGT and other series in the franchise compete to be named the best of the best. Even though Cowell has been known as a pretty tough judge, it’s clear that he loves seeing new and incredible talent. He went on to say:

And when you see them out in the real world, doing well off the back of one of your shows, it's the best feeling in the world. That's why you go into the show every year with that feeling of anticipation, going that we could find that person again. And that's a great feeling.

Simon Cowell has definitely seen some strange things on AGT on top of the incredible talent. It’s hard to forget about this year’s deepfake Cowell or the parmesan cheese contestant . With AGT still working on new formats , the show is keeping things interesting with all the new talent that is being brought in. As long as it stays that way, Cowell shouldn’t have any problem with the incredible talent that comes his way.

While Simon Cowell keeps coming back to the AGT franchise, is there a chance he could come back to The X Factor ? He spent 16 total years with The X Factor franchise, which he created and initially started as The X Factor UK . Cowell admitted that the only way he returns to The X Factor is if it was the same as it was back when it first started. For now, it looks like he’s busy focusing on the AGT franchise and other ventures.

Don’t miss the premiere of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars on Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC to see fan-favorite acts competing for the title, with new episodes streaming the next day exclusively on Peacock with a subscription . Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what to look out for in the remaining weeks of the year before 2023 is upon us!

