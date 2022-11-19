GREENVILLE, S.C. – Western Carolina fifth-year senior Merry Gebel was named to the 2022 Southern Conference All-Tournament Team, it was announced Sunday. Gebel led the Catamounts with 25 kills and also recorded 17 digs and eight blocks in two matches this weekend at the SoCon Tournament. In WCU's 3-0 quarterfinal win against Mercer, she recorded nine kills and swatted a team-best five blocks along with four digs. Gebel led the Catamounts with 16 kills and 13 digs for her 13th double-double of the year against Samford in Saturday's semifinal match.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO