Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
NBA
Pool Report on the Review at the End of the First Half of the Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim MacMahon, (ESPN) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Nuggets at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: On the 3-pointer at the end of the [first] half, what makes that play reviewable?. WRIGHT: There are two parts to this play. The first part is...
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Tough Week For Portland Results In A Slight Decline In Ranks Heading Into Week Six
The Trail Blazers returned home for week five facing San Antonio, Brooklyn and Utah at the Moda Center. Portland finished the week 1-2 dropping two close games on Thursday and Saturday. The homestand began on Nov. 15 as the Spurs rolled into town. Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons...
NBA
Timberwolves, Lynx and Post Consumer Brands Announce New Partnership
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Nov. 21, 2022) – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have scored a new multiyear partnership with Post Consumer Brands, headquartered in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The Post portfolio includes a host of beloved cereal brands, including Fruity PEBBLES™, Honeycomb® and Honey Bunches of Oats®, all inclusive of the Wolves and Lynx partnership.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 123, Magic 102
Monday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Someone alert DJ Khaled because lately all the Pacers do is win. Buoyed by a balanced scoring attack and even an unexpected sharpshooting display from T.J. McConnell, Indiana (10-6) handled Orlando (5-13) on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 123-102. With...
NBA
"I Never Question Our Team's Effort" | Utah Fights Till The End, Falls Short In Loss To Clippers
There's no quit in the Jazz. Despite trailing by double digits late in the fourth quarter, Utah had a chance to pull the game out late but couldn't complete the comeback — falling 121-114 to the LA Clippers on Monday night. "That's a frustrating game," head coach Will Hardy...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022
The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers: Game Preview
INDANAPOLIS – Getting the opportunity to play in close contests in the final moments of games is an invaluable experience for young players in the NBA. The Orlando Magic, which entered the season with the fourth-youngest roster in the league, have played in 12 matchups this season that have registered clutch minutes – a five-point game with less than five minutes to play – tied for second most in the association.
NBA
While Still Early in Season, Bol Bol Continues to be Among Top Most Improved Player Award Candidates
ORLANDO - The emergence of Orlando Magic 7-foot-2 forward Bol Bol is one of the NBA’s best stories so far this season. Acquired by the Magic at the trade deadline last February from the Boston Celtics, Bol is finally healthy and getting substantial minutes. He’s played in all 17 of Orlando’s games thus far and is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.
NBA
Haliburton Pushing the Pace(rs) into New Era
When the Pacers traded for Tyrese Haliburton in February of 2022, President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard quickly anointed the young guard as “the point guard of our future.”. The future has arrived in Indiana even faster than expected. As soon as Haliburton got to Indiana, head coach Rick...
NBA
Celtics' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped in Chicago
Boston’s league-best, nine-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. The Celtics didn’t look like themselves at either end of the court after scoring the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum. Chicago soon claimed a 5-3 lead and Boston went on to trail for the final 45:28 of the contest.
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 14-20. Haliburton has guided the Pacers to a 3-0 record during the week. He led Indiana with averages of 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 11 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field during the team’s three wins over Charlotte, Houston and Orlando last week.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83
Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 6
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. When the schedule is released during the offseason, there are matchups that are immediately circled as must-see games. It can be a playoff rematch, a classic rivalry, or the homecoming game for a star returning to their previous city for the first time since leaving via trade or free agency.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) return home on Monday night after a four-game road trip to face the Miami Heat (7-10) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, 112-109. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 25 points alongside five assists and five rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell had 19 points with two rebounds and seven assists.
NBA
Magic Involved in Another Thriller, But This Time They Come Up Short
Once again, the Orlando Magic found themselves in a nailbiter. Unlike Friday in Chicago, however, they were unable to connect on a potential go-ahead shot in the final seconds, as Franz Wagner, despite having an otherwise outstanding performance with 29 points, missed on a drive in Orlando’s 114-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
NBA
Blazers Finish Homestand With Loss, Lillard Leaves With Injury
PORTLAND -- After going 4-2 on their most recent road trip, the Trail Blazers fell to 1-2 on a three-game homestand with a 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz Saturday night at Moda Center. “I just felt like we took too long to fight in the game,” said Trail Blazers...
NBA
"We'll Know More Shortly" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Portland
It's safe to say that Utah entered Saturday night with its back against the wall. Coming off an emotional victory less than 24 hours ago, the Jazz faced a healthy and well-rested Portland team sitting in first place. But none of that mattered. Behind 15 points from Jordan Clarkson in...
Comments / 0