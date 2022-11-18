The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 80. Compare the oval of capital D with capital O. Do not neglect to make a careful study of D, each part by itself, and the letter as a whole. Do not drag the hand over the paper, but keep it well up in front of the eyes, and drive it along firmly but lightly. It takes a little time, energy, and enthusiastic practice to make a good business penman, but it is encouraging to know that under the muscular movement plan there are no failures when favorable conditions prevail. Practice capital D until you can make forty-five fairly good letters to the minute. Count 1, 2, 3, for each letter.

