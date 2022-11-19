Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Outgoing College Station Mayor Karl Mooney reflects on his time serving city
When Karl Mooney was 6 years old, he said he never thought one day he would become mayor. In 1956, however, he met someone who would change the way he viewed life and people. “There was a gentleman who when I was very young and walking to school, I would pass by his house every day,” Mooney recalled. “And he had a nice little white-picket fence in front, and he was always outside doing some work. I was walking by one day and I saw some flowers that he had and I commented to him how pretty his flowers were. I was walking to first grade and we ended up having a pleasant little conversation and that continued on.”
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD Hires Its First Security Director
The Monday after Thanksgiving is the first day on the job for Bryan ISD’s first security director. Rich Himmel was introduced during last week’s school board meeting by his new supervisor, BISD’s director of auxiliary services Ron Clary. Clary said the security position was created by splitting...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council welcomes new members
Mayor John Nichols and new College Station councilmen William Wright, Mark Smith and Bob Yancy are ready to hit the ground running as they were officially sworn into their new roles Monday night at City Hall. “I am very happy to have the new members coming on council,” Nichols said...
Bryan College Station Eagle
112222-bcs-edit-millerletter_merged
I would like to congratulate the five finalists in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concerto Competition that was held Nov. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Bryan. They all are outstanding musicians and a credit to their parents and teachers. The five are Anna Kimber, 1st place;...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS Chamber of Commerce hosts 24th annual Taste of the Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce recognized farmers and ranchers as the reason consumers are able to visit their local grocery store each day in order to prepare a fulfilling Thanksgiving meal. The Chamber reminded consumers about the hands that prepared the food before it reaches a table, during its...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:. City of Bryan municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the Bryan Animal Center, Coulter Field and the parks and recreation office. The city of Bryan’s public works call center will...
A Bryan woman is celebrating 34 years of providing Thanksgiving in the BCS area
BRYAN, Texas — Many decades ago, a Bryan woman had the vision to help those in the need throughout the BCS community. That vision, which eventually became a small gesture of kindness eventually blossomed into a feast for all. For 34 years, Gloria Kennard has been providing thanksgiving to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre in Brenham. Emmy Award winners and Billboard No. 1 recording artists Marcus, JC and John were recently featured on ABC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Lively, heart-warming holiday concert of seasonal favorites. Tickets: $75-$95 but are sold out. To be added to the waiting list, call box office at 979-337-7240.
KBTX.com
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
KBTX.com
Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week. Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Awards Contract For Security Improvements At 12 Campuses
November’s College Station ISD school board meeting included awarding a contract for security improvements at 12 campuses. The $818,000 dollar contract affects all three CSISD intermediate campuses and nine of the ten elementary campuses. Improvements at Southwood Valley elementary were completed last summer. CSISD facilities director Jon Hall said...
KBTX.com
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Let's do something on political signs
Now that the elections are over, we can begin to see the clearing of campaign signs everywhere. From front lawns, busy intersections, and enormous billboards throughout the country, the obnoxious advertisements go away. I personally do not like campaign signs for a few reasons:. First, Democracy instills the principle of...
KBTX.com
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
KBTX.com
Texas Rose Boutique prepares for Small Business Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Small Business Saturday kicking off this weekend, Downtown Bryan is gearing up for the event and preparing for customers. Sami Jo Catalena from Texas Rose Boutique says her shop has everything a woman needs. “We’ve got shoes, dresses, genuine turquoise jewelry, just about anything you...
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Approves Submitting An Application Which Could Lead To More Teacher Pay
College Station ISD administrators have identified 179 teachers who could receive an additional $3,000 to $32,000 dollars next August. That would be the first lump sum payment of a new state incentive program that CSISD has applied to participate. Deputy superintendent Molley Perry received school board approval during their November...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
KBTX.com
More Christmas magic coming soon to College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. What started back in 1984 as just a couple of light panels, has now grown to more than one million lights. You can enjoy the sparkling lights of Christmas in the Park with your family starting on Thanksgiving Day.
