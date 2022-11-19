Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
MLB
Here are Angels' options for No. 6 starter
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Angels made a major addition to their rotation last week, signing lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million. Anderson, 32,...
MLB
Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate
MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
MLB
Judge to meet with Giants (sources)
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway. According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar. Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday,...
MLB
Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players available in free agency. 2022 stats: .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R, 18 SB. The No. 1 overall selection by the D-backs in the...
MLB
How each FA shortstop would fit with Phils
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s continue to beat the Trea Turner drum. Because, why not?. Turner seems to be the free agent shortstop most Phillies fans...
MLB
Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
MLB
Verlander takes home AL Comeback Player of Year honors
HOUSTON -- A remarkable comeback from Tommy John surgery at 39 years old by Astros right-hander Justin Verlander was punctuated when he won his third career Cy Young Award this year, becoming the first pitcher to win the award after not throwing a pitch in the previous season. That made...
MLB
Angels bolster outfield with trade for Renfroe
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian made it clear at the annual GM Meetings on Nov. 15 that adding to the outfield would be a priority for the club this offseason, despite having Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak on the roster. The Angels accomplished that...
MLB
Here are 2022's MiLB Gold Glove winners
Who wouldn't want to add a little gold to their collection?. Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced their annual Gold Glove winners, which includes four Top 100 prospects for a second consecutive year. Outfielders Jackson Chourio (No. 10), Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30) and Evan Carter (No. 56) were honored for their golden defense, as was shortstop Carson Williams (No. 81).
MLB
Why Twins think Correa 'wants to be here'
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few of us in the media were in a scrum around a beaming Luis Arraez on Friday afternoon as the 2022 American League batting champ talked about his pride in winning his first Silver Slugger Award ... and how much he looked forward to wearing his glittery red belt with the Twins’ new gray pinstripe road uniform. But at a certain point, it got difficult to hear him over rapid chattering and cackling coming from over my left shoulder, so I had to take a peek.
MLB
Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels for Renfroe
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers sent right fielder Hunter Renfroe -- with his big power, big arm and big salary -- to the Angels late Tuesday in the biggest trade to date of the Matt Arnold era in Milwaukee. The Crew acquired three pitchers: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and...
MLB
30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
MLB
This free agent’s speed changes the game. Here’s how
This is the right offseason for Trea Turner to be a free agent, because his game-breaking speed is about to be more valuable than ever. Turner's true elite speed already gives him a skill that separates him from all the other top free agents in this year's class, and notably, the other top free-agent shortstops. And with rule changes coming to MLB in 2023 that should encourage more stealing -- bigger bases that will reduce the distance between them, limits on the number of pickoff throws -- the team that gets Turner will get an even bigger competitive advantage at the top of the lineup.
MLB
Brown freshman is first woman to make Division I baseball roster
Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first female baseball player to be on an active NCAA Division I roster. Pichardo was added to the Brown baseball team for the 2023 season on Monday. The 18-year-old freshman made the Bears' roster as a utility player after trying out for the...
MLB
Meet 4 players vying for spots on the '23 Nats roster
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The significance of offseason Minor League contracts was highlighted this year when players including Víctor Arano, Carl Edwards Jr., Maikel Franco, Joey Meneses, Erasmo Ramírez, Aníbal Sánchez, Dee Strange-Gordon and Jordan Weems began the season competing for Major League roster spots on Minors deals.
MLB
In wake of Hurricane Ian, O's Minor Leaguer gives back in Florida
Throughout his life, Kyle Brnovich had heard about people coming together in times of need, such as following a natural disaster. But the 25-year-old had never experienced it firsthand. That changed for the Orioles' Minor League right-hander over the past two months. Brnovich, who lives in Englewood, Fla., has been...
MLB
How Adames stays thankful with every social media post
MILWAUKEE -- Even in a season that ended in disappointment, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames kept up his tradition of giving thanks. You just need to know the code. Adames’ 160,000 Instagram followers have probably noticed the hashtag #NoBookbag on most of his social media posts. But do you know what it means? Bookbag is a direct translation of the Spanish word bulto, but to Dominicans the word more often connotes pretentiousness or showiness. It’s akin to all talk and no substance. Flash without follow-through.
MLB
Phillies extend Dombrowski through 2027
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski assembled the roster that got the Phillies within two victories of winning the World Series. He just got more time to finish the job. The Phillies announced on Tuesday morning that they have extended Dombrowski’s contract for three years, taking him through the 2027 season. Philadelphia hired the 66-year-old Dombrowski in December 2020.
Comments / 0