Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

#LoveLocalSTL: Encouraging St. Louis to shop local this holiday season

ST. LOUIS — #LoveLocalSTL is an awareness campaign to encourage everyone in our region to support local businesses when shopping for the holidays. From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

New Management Could Re-Open Teen Center

When the Riverbender Community Center closed last May, John Hentrich and his board of directors had the end goal of finding an entity or individual who would re-open the center under new management. For more than 10 years, the center had served thousands of teens and provided programs and meeting space for people of all ages from toddlers to seniors. The center focused primarily on middle schoolers for whom the center was designed, to provide safe, fun recreation away from the lure of negative influences like alcohol, tobacco and drugs. While Hentrich and his board had run a very successful operation, they were ready for someone else to take the reins.
ALTON, IL
KSDK

Loyal to Local: Give the gift of cheese from Marcoot Jersey Creamery!

ST. LOUIS — Marcoot Jersey Creamery is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, products, and are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. The creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses.
GREENVILLE, IL
KSDK

Annual Lemon Pepper Kickback Back in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — November 23, just a day before Thanksgiving, the festivities begin! The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL is making it's way back to St. Louis. The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL was created in 2017 to enhance culture & connections in St. Louis, MO. Remember your first basement party or those infamous house parties from college? That is what the kickback is!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Ways to stay ahead of your mental health during the colder months

ST. LOUIS — Mental Alchemy Counseling provides counseling services for teens and adults. Psychotherapist, Fred Williams, joined Mary in the studio to share how to stay ahead of your mental health this Holiday season. Williams shared 4-7-8 breathing technique. He explains taking a breath once a day helps with self-regulation. Williams also explains the importance of meditation to stay present and strengthen executive functioning during high stress situations. He shares it is best to try this once a day. Several meditating apps can be found online for free. Finally, Williams elaborated on the power of gratitude journaling. Gratitude journaling teaches the mind to be grateful for what we have instead of focusing on what we do not. He recommends once a day before bed or start your day with it!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

Support Small: Showing Love to St. Louis Area Businesses

Support small St. Louis area businesses this season and all year round!. Ever since my first job (with the exception of babysitting-but maybe that does count?!) I’ve had the pleasure of working for small businesses. Having the opportunity to work closely alongside the owners is an opportunity most don’t get, but should.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

