When the Riverbender Community Center closed last May, John Hentrich and his board of directors had the end goal of finding an entity or individual who would re-open the center under new management. For more than 10 years, the center had served thousands of teens and provided programs and meeting space for people of all ages from toddlers to seniors. The center focused primarily on middle schoolers for whom the center was designed, to provide safe, fun recreation away from the lure of negative influences like alcohol, tobacco and drugs. While Hentrich and his board had run a very successful operation, they were ready for someone else to take the reins.

