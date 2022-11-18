Read full article on original website
St. Louis woman makes 200 meals for people in need this Thanksgiving
Erica Sinner set a goal to make 30 Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need. After posting about it on Nextdoor, she had dozens of people who wanted to help her, and even local businesses offering to chip in. Now, 30 has turned to 200.
KSDK
Thankful, Hopeful, Generous: Community gathers, reflects ahead of 38th annual Thanks-For-Giving Parade
ST. LOUIS - The finishing touches are being made in the kitchen and on floats in a midtown warehouse ahead of Thanksgiving in St. Louis. The 38th annual Thanks-For-Giving Parade will make its way through downtown on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24th beginning at 9 am and attendees can expect quite the visuals.
KSDK
#LoveLocalSTL: Encouraging St. Louis to shop local this holiday season
ST. LOUIS — #LoveLocalSTL is an awareness campaign to encourage everyone in our region to support local businesses when shopping for the holidays. From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.
edglentoday.com
New Management Could Re-Open Teen Center
When the Riverbender Community Center closed last May, John Hentrich and his board of directors had the end goal of finding an entity or individual who would re-open the center under new management. For more than 10 years, the center had served thousands of teens and provided programs and meeting space for people of all ages from toddlers to seniors. The center focused primarily on middle schoolers for whom the center was designed, to provide safe, fun recreation away from the lure of negative influences like alcohol, tobacco and drugs. While Hentrich and his board had run a very successful operation, they were ready for someone else to take the reins.
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Give the gift of cheese from Marcoot Jersey Creamery!
ST. LOUIS — Marcoot Jersey Creamery is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, products, and are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. The creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses.
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
KSDK
Annual Lemon Pepper Kickback Back in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — November 23, just a day before Thanksgiving, the festivities begin! The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL is making it's way back to St. Louis. The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL was created in 2017 to enhance culture & connections in St. Louis, MO. Remember your first basement party or those infamous house parties from college? That is what the kickback is!
KSDK
Ways to stay ahead of your mental health during the colder months
ST. LOUIS — Mental Alchemy Counseling provides counseling services for teens and adults. Psychotherapist, Fred Williams, joined Mary in the studio to share how to stay ahead of your mental health this Holiday season. Williams shared 4-7-8 breathing technique. He explains taking a breath once a day helps with self-regulation. Williams also explains the importance of meditation to stay present and strengthen executive functioning during high stress situations. He shares it is best to try this once a day. Several meditating apps can be found online for free. Finally, Williams elaborated on the power of gratitude journaling. Gratitude journaling teaches the mind to be grateful for what we have instead of focusing on what we do not. He recommends once a day before bed or start your day with it!
KSDK
People in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood speak out after ongoing crime
ST. LOUIS — Six months ago, Rachelle White moved back into the Mark Twain neighborhood with her kids. "It was very quiet back then. I lived here 10 years ago," White said. The north side mom now sees a much different picture. "It's very unsettling. I have children. I...
KSDK
Save-A-Lot hosts turkey bowl for people in need in St. Louis
5 On Your Side's Sydney Stallworth MCed the event for nonprofits. People could bowl a turkey for additional prizes.
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
momcollective.com
Support Small: Showing Love to St. Louis Area Businesses
Support small St. Louis area businesses this season and all year round!. Ever since my first job (with the exception of babysitting-but maybe that does count?!) I’ve had the pleasure of working for small businesses. Having the opportunity to work closely alongside the owners is an opportunity most don’t get, but should.
KSDK
I-Team: Mail theft surging ahead of holiday season
One woman lost more than $7,000. Here's why lawmakers and postal inspectors are at odds over mail thefts that have cost victims in St. Louis thousands of dollars.
KSDK
Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into holiday season
Gun safety advocates are urging the community to take action as the holidays approach. Gun locks are available at all the City of St. Louis library locations.
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
De Smet High School collects 11 tons of food to donate. The goal was to raise nine tons of non-perishable food to be donated to a local pantry. And, well, De Smet blew their goal out of the water by collecting 11 tons of food over the last six weeks.
Florissant woman admits to $100K in pandemic loan fraud
A Florissant woman admitted to two fraud schemes in which she obtained two pandemic-era loans worth more than $100,000 combined.
