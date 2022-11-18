Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
‘Roboconomy’ infiltrates GXO Logistics facilities
One year ago, in an interview with Modern Shipper, Mark Manduca, chief investment officer for GXO Logistics, said that 100% of the company’s contracts signed in Q3 2021 included some type of automation. This November, those early automation gains are starting to show themselves. On Tuesday, GXO (NYSE: GXO)...
microcapdaily.com
Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) Move Northbound Brewing as Robotics AI Innovator Raises $3.5 Million and Reverses Off $0.006 Lows
Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) is rocketing northbound after reversing off $0.006 lows up 48% on Friday alone closing just off the high of the day at $0.011 on about $850,000 in dollar volume. AITX was one of the biggest penny stock runners of 2021 skyrocketing from tiple zeroes to highs near $0.30 per share. Now that the stock is based at a fraction of its former value and seems to have formed a clear bottom and selling has dried up investors are accumulating. AITX is an exciting story developing in small caps, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), the Company is making moves in the $100 billion plus global security services market. AITX is an SEC filer and recently applied for up listing its shares to fully reporting OTCQB.
microcapdaily.com
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) the Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. Reverse Merger
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) is rocketing up the charts up over 100% on Thursday as penny stock speculators continue to bid the price higher in an OTC market that seems to be heating up finally. The Company filed a Quarterly report earlier this week with OTCMarkets reporting they had withdrawn the previously filed reverse split announced in June with they filed an LOI with Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. to acquire control of its company shares by way of a Share Exchange. Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. is a provider of refrigerated trucking and individualized logistics, that has grown year over year, servicing over 65,000 customers, while delivering over three quarters of a million loads.
E8 Engineering Named United Launch Alliance’s 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- E8 Engineering has been awarded United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year. E8 is a burgeoning aerospace supplier of program management, consulting, and technical staffing services with expertise in engineering, quality, operations, and supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005108/en/ John Marcin, E8 Engineering CTO, receives the Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year Award from Steve Crow, ULA Director of Production Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
thepennyhoarder.com
BroadPath Is Offering a $100 Training Bonus for New Customer Service Reps
BroadPath, a health care tech company, is hiring a customer service representative who may work remotely from anywhere. You will be educating and advising customers about procedures, plans, benefits and services. You should also plan on exceeding established performance goals. You must have at least one year of customer service...
salestechstar.com
Creatio and Meritus Business Solutions Launch a Software Product that Redefines Lead Distribution Speed
15-Second Leads is a new digital solution that provides companies with swift and efficient lead distribution. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced their partner, Meritus Business Solutions, has launched a digital solution that redefines speed for distributing valuable sales leads. The application Meritus 15-Second Leads for Creatio enables users to reach their prospects in minutes after registration. The solution raises the efficiency of sales and/or field agents and significantly increases the chances of generating new business.
freightwaves.com
Stord adds last-mile delivery optimization with Stord Parcel
In what has already been an extremely busy year for innovation and advancement, cloud supply chain firm Stord has added another tool into its growing suite of services. Stord Parcel is a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution that uses advanced modeling to choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level for each package.
teslarati.com
Stellantis acquires AI startup supercharging autonomous driving development
Stellantis acquired aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software. The AI startup is based in Budapest, Hungary. It also has offices in Germany, the United States, and Japan. The Hungary-based AI company focuses on four areas regarding artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, listed below. aiDrive: Embedded...
Factoring.io Debuts Invoice and AR Factoring Service
With small businesses increasingly strapped for cash, Wyoming-based invoice and accounts receivable factoring company Factoring.io launched this weekend with the aim of filling the “invoice financing gap.”. “Invoice factoring remains a popular form of alternative financing for small businesses in the United States,” the company said in a Saturday...
agritechtomorrow.com
Implementing Multi-Level Mobile Vertical Racking Systems
Sozo has a world-class operational facility with 40+ cultivars, leading genetics, and consistently high total cannabinoids and terpenoids. Sozo is committed to using technology, methods, and tools that inspire innovation and maximize sustainability. ABOUT SOZO. Sozo cultivates, processes (concentrate), and sells quality cannabis products in stores they feel good about....
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Logistics TMS Increases Freight Movement Visibility
Trailer Bridge launches MasterMind TMS technology across its logistics branches, in strategic partnership with Mastery Logistics Systems, to increase visibility into customers freight movement and efficiency in its operations. “We are incredibly proud of the work that has been put into launching this platform,” says Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano....
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
thehypemagazine.com
Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship
Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Automotive logistics provider launches operation in Mexico
Automotive logistics provider launches operations in Mexico. RPM, a logistics provider specializing in automotive freight transport, has launched operations in Queretaro, a city located northwest of Mexico City. The aim of the expansion is to enhance services to automakers and automotive parts suppliers across the country, while also complementing RPM’s...
takeitcool.com
Corn Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary
The latest report titled “Corn Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Corn. Report Features Details. Product Name Corn Production. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance. Raw...
Indy Autonomous Challenge Showcases World’s Fastest Autonomous Racecar Powered by Luminar; Announces Long-Term Partnership
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today at the 2022 LA Auto Show showcased the world’s fastest, and most advanced autonomous racecar equipped with three long-range lidar sensors from Luminar and announced a long-term partnership with the automotive technology company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006108/en/ The world’s fastest and most advanced autonomous racecar, the IAC’s Dallara AV-21, at the 2022 LA Auto Show. (Photo: Business Wire)
enewschannels.com
Sales Boomerang Ranked #162 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
(OWINGS MILLS, Md.) — NEWS: Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced that Sales Boomerang ranked No. 162 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Sales Boomerang grew 906.4% from 2018-2021, the period relevant to the 2022 rankings.
salestechstar.com
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
As Private Space Travel Grows, so Will the Insurance Market
In place of life insurance, the astronauts who landed on the moon left behind autographed envelope covers that their loved ones could sell if they died in space. Half a century later, the so-called Apollo insurance covers produced for missions 11 through 16 are coveted collector's items, and actual liability insurance for space travel is a product slowly coming into its own.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Private Equity Firm ROX Equity Partners Acquires SilverBridge
ROX Equity Partners, a UK based private equity company, has acquired SilverBridge. The financial services technology provider “has become the first subsidiary in the newly established Alula Technologies group providing solutions to the insurance and health industries.”. As an organization who has demonstrated its ability to operate in complex...
