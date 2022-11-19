LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos. Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened Nov. 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.

