FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvih.com
Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges
Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
Wave 3
Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos. Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened Nov. 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.
WANE-TV
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
k105.com
Leitchfield man arrested on drug charge during traffic stop
A Leitchfield man has been arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop between Clarkson and Leitchfield. On Saturday night at approximately 9:10, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Elizabethtown Road on a 2012 GM Sierra with an unreadable temporary tag. Upon making contact with the driver, 41-year-old Phildon “Woody” Wooden, Pruitt asked for and received permission to search the vehicle.
Wave 3
Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin
Six federally charged, arrested for alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal grand jury charged six local men and women with allegedly engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says one man was also charged with a reported firearm offense. According to court documents, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Dion Brown,...
wdrb.com
Retiring police chief Rick McCubbin 'enjoyed every minute' of 40 years in law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick McCubbin dedicated his life to law enforcement. The Shepherdsville Police Chief announced on Monday his plan to retire Jan. 2. McCubbin has been in the middle of high-profile cases that have drawn national attention, like a trio of murders in Bardstown. McCubbin spent 17 years...
wdrb.com
$5 million bond set for woman charged in death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of two women charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana was given a $5 million bond Monday during her first court appearance. Dawn Coleman began crying while being questioned by the judge Monday morning. She was...
wdrb.com
Louisville man facing 30 years in prison for being convicted felon in possession of firearms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after being accused of shooting woman inside their home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend. Saturday afternoon, officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue. Officers arrived and found...
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 2008, Marco Chapman executed for murdering 2 Kentucky children
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — When Marco Chapman was executed on Nov. 21, 2008, it was the first execution in Kentucky in nearly a decade. The 37-year-old died by lethal injection after being convicted of murder two children and attacking their mother and sister in Gallatin County back in 2002.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Deanthony Robinson, of Louisville. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a...
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Sportsplex forced to close for a day after underage suspect set fire to a shower inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sporting complex in Elizabethtown was temporarily closed over the weekend after authorities said someone started a fire on purpose with hundreds of people still inside. Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Police said an investigation determined...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
wdrb.com
New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next Louisville Metro Police chief will face a bevy of challenges including ongoing violence, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and former LMPD officers set for prison time. On Monday, LMPD chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's...
LMPD: Shooting leaves man dead on Shelby Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers say a man was found shot to death on Sunday morning near the Jeff Street Baptist Church. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of S. Shelby St. When First Division officers arrived, they say they...
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
Louisville police chief Shields to resign when Greenberg takes office
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign when Craig Greenberg takes office as mayor on January 2, he announced.
wslmradio.com
