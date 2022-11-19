ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges

Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos. Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened Nov. 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth

NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
AUSTIN, IN
k105.com

Leitchfield man arrested on drug charge during traffic stop

A Leitchfield man has been arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop between Clarkson and Leitchfield. On Saturday night at approximately 9:10, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Elizabethtown Road on a 2012 GM Sierra with an unreadable temporary tag. Upon making contact with the driver, 41-year-old Phildon “Woody” Wooden, Pruitt asked for and received permission to search the vehicle.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man facing 30 years in prison for being convicted felon in possession of firearms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next Louisville Metro Police chief will face a bevy of challenges including ongoing violence, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and former LMPD officers set for prison time. On Monday, LMPD chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Shooting leaves man dead on Shelby Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers say a man was found shot to death on Sunday morning near the Jeff Street Baptist Church. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of S. Shelby St. When First Division officers arrived, they say they...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy