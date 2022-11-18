Watch Warren vs. Stuttgart in the second round of the 4A State Playoffs live Friday at 7PM

Read full article on original website
Related
El Dorado high school football head coach resigns after four years with the program
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado high school football head coach Steven Jones is stepping aside from the sidelines as coach after 13 years. Jones, during his time as head coach for the El Dorado Wildcats, helped lead the program to the 6A state championships in 2021. Jones announced his resignation Friday. Jones finished […]
CBS Sports
How to watch Little Rock vs. Jackson State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Jackson State 0-2; Little Rock 1-3 The Little Rock Trojans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Jackson State Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day
An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
Arkansas running back James Jointer to enter transfer portal
Freshman running back James Jointer has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Players can officially begin entering the portal on December 5th, but Jointer announced his plans to do so with a statement on his Twitter account. Jointer appeared in one game for the Razorbacks this season, recording three...
Arkansas’ best leads to easy win in Little Rock
Arkansas moves to 5-0 with a n easy road win over Little Rock
mdmh-conway.com
A lucky North Little Rock woman wins the Natural State Jackpot
North Little Rock, Arkansas – A Natural State Jackpot ticket that a North Little Rock woman purchased using the Jackpocket lottery app for the drawing last Saturday was used to collect a sizeable prize on Thursday. Her winning ticket has the following numbers: 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus
LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouses and rural trash schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday and Friday’s rural trash pick-up routes will both be picked up on Friday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Janett Lanette Mayo Young, 1949-2022
Janett Lanette Mayo Young, age 72, of Crossett, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born Wednesday, December 7, 1949 in Jones, Louisiana to D.R. and Zelma Lee Roy Mayo. She was raised by Doc and Gladys Crenshaw Mayo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Young, and her sister, Betty Gail Mayo. Janett was secretary of Wells Pugh Gin in Wilmot, AR and GPS Gin Portland for 35 years of service, a Baptist and a 1967 graduate of Bonita High School, Bonita, Louisiana.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
talkbusiness.net
Encore Bank names Gary Edwards as Chief Audit Officer
Little Rock-based Encore Bank named Gary Edwards as executive vice president and chief audit officer. Edwards steps in for Elizabeth Bradley, who has been promoted to Encore’s executive vice president and chief risk officer. Edwards, who will be based in Little Rock, will lead Encore’s internal audit functions and...
Bethel A.M.E. Church celebrates 159th anniversary in Little Rock
A historic Little Rock church celebrated a big anniversary Sunday morning.
KATV
Pine Bluff Plaza Hotel will become Marriott Courtyard, boost downtown area
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Convention Center will once again get a hotel adjacent to the building. It was formerly known as the Plaza Hotel and nearly empty for 10 years, but will now be occupied by the Marriott Courtyard. Joseph McCorvey is the executive director for...
arkadelphian.com
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
KATV
3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
Comments / 0