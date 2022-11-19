Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
dodgerblue.com
Cody Bellinger Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Interested Teams
Cody Bellinger enjoyed plenty of highs since being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, but he’s endured recent struggles and now reached free agency one year earlier than initially anticipated. Bellinger was due to go through a fourth and final...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Cody Bellinger Took Non-Tender Decision Like ‘Total Pro’
After struggling for a second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Dodgers did the expected and non-tendered Cody Bellinger ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. The team also opted against tendering contracts to Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams, making them free agents as well. Bellinger was set...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard
Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
dodgerblue.com
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Could Make Bigger Run After Non-Tendering Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers have three additional free agents after non-tendering Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. While it remains possible the Dodgers could re-sign Bellinger to a more team-friendly contract, the club is now in need of another outfielder. The biggest name available is Aaron Judge, who just won the 2022 American League MVP Award after a historic season with the New York Yankees that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot: Andre Ethier, Manny Ramírez Among 9 Former Dodgers To Appear
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot features nine players with ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably Andre Ethier in his first time up for enshrinement. Overall, there are 28 candidates for voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to choose from. In addition to...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Joe Black Wins Rookie Of The Year; Darryl Strawberry Stops Franchise Streak
On November 21, 1952, Joe Black, a 28-year-old right-hander for the Brooklyn Dodgers, was overwhelmingly voted as the National League Rookie of the Year, receiving 19 of 24 first-place votes. Hoyt Wilhelm, Dick Groat and Eddie Mathews also received first-place votes. This made Black the third player in Dodgers franchise...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Mitch Haniger Interest
The Los Angeles Dodgers roster has several needs at this stage of the offseason, including in the outfield after their decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger and make him a free agent. That’s seemingly created an opening in center field that may be filled by some combination of James Outman, Chris...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts, Alex Vesia, Yency Almonte & Orel Hershiser Join Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation For Thanksgiving Events
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH), Brotherhood Crusade, UCLA Health, and Reyes Coca-Cola for two Thanksgiving community events this past week. The first took place at the St. Joseph Center’s Bread and Roses Cafe in...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Seeking Contract Similar To Max Scherzer’s
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a need in their starting rotation early into free agency, and if they have their sights set on Justin Verlander, they’ll most likely have to offer up a contract a similar power right-hander received last winter. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman already...
dodgerblue.com
FOCO Selling New Dodgers Bobblehead For Christmas Holiday
FOCO released a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Tuesday morning, with the design featuring a Dodger Dog dressed in holiday pajamas. The bobblehead is positioned in front of a fireplace that’s decorated for the holidays in Dodgers team colors. The pajamas on the Dodger Dog additionally feature the traditional “LA” and “Dodgers” logos.
