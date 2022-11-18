Read full article on original website
Delma Rucker McCoy
Mrs. Delma Rucker McCoy, age 85, of Webbville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Carter Nursing and Rehabilitaion Center in Grayson, Kentucky. She was born Friday, August 13, 1937 in Carter County, Kentucky to the late Percey and Ruie Dickens Rucker. Delma was a member of American Legion...
Josephine Wiggins Phillips
Mrs. Josephine Wiggins Phillips, age 93, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Saint Claire Health Center in Morehead, Kentucky. She was born Tuesday, July 30, 1929, in Lawrence, Kansas to the late Theodore Rosavelt and Ruby May Surface Wiggins. Josephine was a member of the...
