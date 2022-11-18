Mrs. Josephine Wiggins Phillips, age 93, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Saint Claire Health Center in Morehead, Kentucky. She was born Tuesday, July 30, 1929, in Lawrence, Kansas to the late Theodore Rosavelt and Ruby May Surface Wiggins. Josephine was a member of the...

