wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reacts To Braun Strowman’s Controversial Tweets
A WWE star has reacted to Braun Strowman’s controversial tweets. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman took to social media to brag about his performance against Omos and talk down to “flippy floppers” who work a different style from the two giants. Some fellow wrestlers like Mustafa...
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)
-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
rajah.com
Men's WarGames Advantage Match, World Cup Semifinals & Big Women's Bout Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown
The road to WWE Survivor Series 2022 is winding down. Ahead of the final week of events leading up to the "big four" pay-per-view, WWE has announced a handful of matches for what will be the final installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program before the highly-anticipated special premium event.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks Possibly Stripping Thunder Rosa Of The AEW Women’s World Title
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin’ show to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has been out of in-ring action for several months now, but he wanted to give Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend her championship, though he would eventually have to see what is needed to be done in the long run as Toni Storm has been a great Interim AEW Women's World Champion and she has had great matches on TV almost every week.
rajah.com
EC3 On Issues With Celebrities Competing In The WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as the issues he sees with celebrities like Bad Bunny and Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury competing in the WWE. EC3 said:. “I think when you deal with high-level celebs that are...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Spoilers, Match Listing For Tonight's Show
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. ma.ce and Maxxine Dupri vs. man.soor are set for the dark match, too. - Sami Zayn is set to be involved in the opening promo. - LA Knight is set to be involved in Bray Wyatt's promo. - There will be progression on the Emma/Madcap Moss...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Lowdown Recap (11/19): Legado del Fantasma, More
After the latest edition of Smackdown, WWE taped a brand new episode of the Smackdown Lowdown. The show featured Legado del Fantasma, and more. Check it out:. Smackdown Lowdown (11/19) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight a...
rajah.com
Men's WarGames Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
The main event of last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeat The Bloodline's "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, a brawl ensued between Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos of The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then made his way down to the ring and got involved in the brawl.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Brock Lesnar’s Style Of Matches Isn’t Working As Well As It Once Did
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel is following the same blueprint Paul Heyman has set out for them and how the match is not going to have a hip toss or an arm drag. Cornette also discussed how since he believes the Heyman type of match works for Lesnar and Lashley they maybe overdoing it to the point that the match is not working as well as it once did.
rajah.com
Court Bauer Talks Having A Meeting With Vince McMahon And Linda McMahon
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a variety of topics such as riding on WWE's corporate jet to Las Vegas with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. Court Bauer said:. “We had a show in Las...
rajah.com
Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
rajah.com
Thunder Rosa Offers High Praise For WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose's impressive WWE NXT Women's Championship reign has caught the attention of the AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa recently offered high praise for the long-running WWE NXT Women's Champion during an interview with Busted Open Radio. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Rosa shares her thoughts...
rajah.com
WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, Fatal 4-Way Match Locally Advertised For Raw
This week’s edition of WWE After The Bell is now available for streaming. Check out a description of the episode below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer JBL and Monday Night Raw Superstar Baron Corbin:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together,...
