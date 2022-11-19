ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
bodyslam.net

WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown

Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week

Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person

The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
rajah.com

WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)

-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/21/22)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will serve as a warm-up for Saturday’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the numbers advantage in the Women’s War Games match.
rajah.com

Women's WarGames Advantage Match Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw

The match to determine who will have the advantage in the WWE Survivor Series Women's WarGames match will be decided next Monday night. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the competitors to determine who will have the advantage in the Women's WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view were announced.
rajah.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (11/20): State College, Pennsylvania

WWE recently held their Sunday Stunner Event, which took place from inside the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The show saw current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins put his WWE United States Title on the line against Austin Theory, Mustafa Ali and "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle in a Fatal 4-Way Match in the main event.
rajah.com

WWE Smackdown Lowdown Recap (11/19): Legado del Fantasma, More

After the latest edition of Smackdown, WWE taped a brand new episode of the Smackdown Lowdown. The show featured Legado del Fantasma, and more. Check it out:. Smackdown Lowdown (11/19) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight a...
rajah.com

Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com

AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight's Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Show (Video)

It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
rajah.com

NXT Level Up Highlights (11/18): Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer, More

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. After standing out in the Performance Center due to his incredible power, Oba Femi receives a tough test...
rajah.com

MVP Addresses WWE Retirement Rumors: "I Am Not Retired!"

Rumors began making the rounds on social media this week regarding MVP hanging up his wrestling boots for his pro wrestling retirement. MVP denied the rumors in a new post shared via social media today. The WWE veteran took to Twitter to address the rumors regarding his retirement and cleared up the confusion.
rajah.com

Thunder Rosa Offers High Praise For WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose's impressive WWE NXT Women's Championship reign has caught the attention of the AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa recently offered high praise for the long-running WWE NXT Women's Champion during an interview with Busted Open Radio. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Rosa shares her thoughts...

