Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel is following the same blueprint Paul Heyman has set out for them and how the match is not going to have a hip toss or an arm drag. Cornette also discussed how since he believes the Heyman type of match works for Lesnar and Lashley they maybe overdoing it to the point that the match is not working as well as it once did.

2 DAYS AGO