Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Brock Lesnar’s Style Of Matches Isn’t Working As Well As It Once Did
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel is following the same blueprint Paul Heyman has set out for them and how the match is not going to have a hip toss or an arm drag. Cornette also discussed how since he believes the Heyman type of match works for Lesnar and Lashley they maybe overdoing it to the point that the match is not working as well as it once did.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals Which Wrestling Veteran He Thinks WWE Didn’t Book The Right Way
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks pro wrestling veteran The Big Show was one of the talents WWE didn't book the right way. Jim Ross said:. “You can’t...
rajah.com
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals WWE Legend He Wishes He Had Wrestled During His Career
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage. It never happened inside the squared circle, but "The Great One" wishes it had. The WWE legend took to social media after his workout in the "Iron Paradise" this weekend and shared a photo of himself wearing a pair of sunglasses similar to those worn by the late WWE Hall of Fame icon, along with a quick message about how he always wanted to have a match against him.
rajah.com
Jake Something Reflects On IMPACT Wrestling Run, Explains How He Started Working With NJPW
Jake Something recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he loved his run in IMPACT Wrestling but is excited for what the future holds, as well as how he started working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
rajah.com
Saraya Praises Britt Baker After Full Gear: "She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing"
Saraya respects the D.M.D. Following her victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Saraya spoke at the post-show media scrum about her work with the fellow women's wrestling star since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights where...
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Talks The Heat He Had With Triple H When He First Joined WWE
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as the heat he had with Triple H when he first joined the WWE and it was all due to him having the audacity to come to WWE from WCW as well as how the heat was real and if just a single thing was done wrong you would be in trouble and they will bury you to Vince.
rajah.com
Jake Something Talks Making Opportunities For Himself In Pro Wrestling
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Jake Something spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics such as making opportunities for himself in pro wrestling by shooting some e-mails and driving his car 17 hours to Florida. Jake Something said:. “I just shot some...
rajah.com
Brandi Rhodes Says That Returning to Wrestling is Not Currently in Her Plans
-- Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi returned to WWE earlier this year and while Cody was obviously ready to wrestle, many wondered if Brandi would be far behind in getting back into the ring. To add more speculation, Brandi was spotted wrestling in a training session at the WWE Performance Center, which some saw as preparation for her return. However, in speaking to Ten Count's Steve Fall, Rhodes commented that returning to the ring is not something that is in her immediate plans:
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change, Says Rivalry With Luchasaurus Is Over
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
rajah.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (11/20): State College, Pennsylvania
WWE recently held their Sunday Stunner Event, which took place from inside the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The show saw current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins put his WWE United States Title on the line against Austin Theory, Mustafa Ali and "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle in a Fatal 4-Way Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Talks About Wanting To Work Against Rhea Ripley Or Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania
Bianca Belair recently appeared as a guest on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview promoting the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The EST of WWE" spoke about wanting to square off against Rhea Ripley and/or Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Fans Wanting To See Jeff Hardy Make His Return
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the AEW fans just really want to see Jeff Hardy make his return to in-ring competition that they're not even thinking about his personal life and the issues he is currently facing. Cornette also talked about how the AEW fans just want to see what Jeff Hardy will do when he returns even though nothing good will come from it.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Tyrus Winning The NWA World's Heavyweight Championship
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as NWA owner Billy Corgan's decision in having Tyrus win the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship and how Corgan must be a little bit careful of how he deals with his public, but at the same time he needs to take advantage of Tyrus being a big part of the FOX News late night show even if it does stir some people up because controversy creates cash.
rajah.com
WWE to Hold Live Streamed Press Conference Following Survivor Series WarGames
-- WWE announced that a Survivor Series WarGames post-PLE press conference would take place immediately after the show ends. It will be streamed on multiple WWE social media accounts, including YouTube. A special Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following the conclusion of...
rajah.com
WWE Expecting Back Former Champion Very Soon; Note on Creative Plans (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE's talent roster is going to be getting another big addition soon, this time a return of a former multi-time champion. Becky Lynch, who has been sidelined with a significant shoulder injury since SummerSlam, is expected back imminently according to fightfulselect.com. In fact, current creative plans call for Lynch to be re-introduced as the fifth member of the team headed up by Bianca Belair, though plans could always change.
rajah.com
Nick Aldis Talks About Wanting To Go To AEW, Tony Khan/Billy Corgan Relationship
Nick Aldis recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion spoke about the relationship between Tony Khan and Billy Corgan, as well as how he did want to go to AEW but didn't want to leave NWA until they could successfully operate without him.
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indie scene for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
William Regal Says Former WWE Star Was The One That Got Away
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he thought fellow former WWE Star Damien Sandow will always have a job in a top pro wrestling company because he can do anything and he can blend in with anybody as well as how Sandow was the one that got away.
rajah.com
Erick Rowan Says Vince McMahon Once Told Him To Dress Like Daniel Bryan
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) recently made an appearance on Rewind Recap Relive to talk about topics such as how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other WWE Execs once told him to dress like fellow former WWE Star Daniel Bryan. Erick Rowan said:
Comments / 0