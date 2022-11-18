WWE saved one of its biggest surprises of the night for the end of SmackDown, and after announcing earlier in the night that it would be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Drew McIntyre, there was only one member of the team left to reveal. Butch would get the win over Zayn to move on to the next round of the World Cup tournament, and that's when Reigns came to the ring to dish out some payback, but he was then shocked when none other than Raw's Kevin Owens came out to the ring, and he will be the final member of the War Games match.

2 DAYS AGO