wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Wrestled Major Title Match With Injury
KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) has revealed that she wrestled her huge title bout at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over with an injury. In the main event of the crossover show, KAIRI faced off against Mayu Iwatani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Title tournament. KAIRI ultimately defeated Iwatani...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Advertising Roman Reigns For 2023 Premium Live Event
Roman Reigns is not being featured in promotions for next year’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Recently, WWE released a poster for their 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with the show airing live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre on February 18, 2023. The company is advertising several of...
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Reveals Final Member of Men's War Games Match at Survivor Series
WWE saved one of its biggest surprises of the night for the end of SmackDown, and after announcing earlier in the night that it would be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Drew McIntyre, there was only one member of the team left to reveal. Butch would get the win over Zayn to move on to the next round of the World Cup tournament, and that's when Reigns came to the ring to dish out some payback, but he was then shocked when none other than Raw's Kevin Owens came out to the ring, and he will be the final member of the War Games match.
ComicBook
Watch The Elite Make Their Grand AEW Returns at Full Gear
The Elite would have their celebration cut short after winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out, as they were suspended along with CM Punk and Ace Steel after a brawl occurred backstage during the media scrum. Over the past two weeks though fans have seen several videos teasing their return, and they would make that grand return at tonight's AEW Full Gear. The entrance was just as epic as you probably expected, and you can watch the full thing in the video below.
411mania.com
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results 11.20.22: Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Crowned
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over took place on Sunday morning, with the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena, below courtesy of Fightful:. * Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd &...
rajah.com
WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, Fatal 4-Way Match Locally Advertised For Raw
This week’s edition of WWE After The Bell is now available for streaming. Check out a description of the episode below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer JBL and Monday Night Raw Superstar Baron Corbin:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together,...
rajah.com
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Interview, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
-- The search for the next Maximum Male Model is still ongoing. Catch up on the latest action from Maxxine Dupri, ma.ce., and man.soor below:. Maxxine Dupri gets her Maximum Male Models prepped for the runway, as submissions continue to roll in for a third member. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.
rajah.com
Jungle Boy Talks About His Goal Of Capturing Every Championship In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
rajah.com
Men's WarGames Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
The main event of last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeat The Bloodline's "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, a brawl ensued between Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos of The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then made his way down to the ring and got involved in the brawl.
rajah.com
Possible Location For The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event
According to Fightful Select, the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event could possibly take place in a city the company has not returned in for over 30 years and that is Detroit, Michigan and the venues for next year's WWE SummerSlam could potentially be Ford Field, which hosted WrestleMania 23 in 2007, and Comerica Park, which is the home of MLB’s Detroit Tigers.
rajah.com
MVP Addresses WWE Retirement Rumors: "I Am Not Retired!"
Rumors began making the rounds on social media this week regarding MVP hanging up his wrestling boots for his pro wrestling retirement. MVP denied the rumors in a new post shared via social media today. The WWE veteran took to Twitter to address the rumors regarding his retirement and cleared up the confusion.
rajah.com
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change, Says Rivalry With Luchasaurus Is Over
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks Boxing Debut, His Future In The Sport
During the latest episode of his own Undisputed Podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Bobby Fish reflected on his pro boxing debut, where the former AEW and WWE star defeated Boateng Prempeh. Check out the comments from FIsh below. On his victorious boxing debut:. “We went over to Dubai and we had...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Full Gear 2022 Live Gate Has Surpassed $1 Million: "4th Straight PPV Over $1 Million"
There is going to be a full house inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening. Ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated special premium event, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and revealed that the live gate for the show has surpassed the one-million dollar mark.
rajah.com
Baron Corbin And JBL Discusses Being Paired Together On WWE Television
WWE Hall of Famer JBL and WWE Monday Night RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves to discuss topics such as them being paired together on WWE television and how they connect because they have a lot of similarities. JBL said:. “Because...
rajah.com
Women's WarGames Advantage Match Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw
The match to determine who will have the advantage in the WWE Survivor Series Women's WarGames match will be decided next Monday night. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the competitors to determine who will have the advantage in the Women's WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view were announced.
rajah.com
Ace Austin Talks About Joining IMPACT Branch Of Bullet Club, Gallows & Anderson Returning To WWE
Ace Austin recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview promoting the IMPACT Over Drive 2022 special event. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about joining the IMPACT branch of The Bullet Club, as well as his thoughts on Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson returning to WWE.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Refused To Lose The WWE Title To Current AEW Star
Everyone knows that a world title win can change a wrestler’s career and a Money in the Bank cash in is a great way for an up and comer to win the big one. Jake Hager formerly wrestled in WWE as Jack Swagger and he managed to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in on Chris Jericho.
