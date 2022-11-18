Read full article on original website
BSK Member Reveals The Undertaker Thought About Leaving WWE For WCW
Pro wrestling veteran and Bone Street Krew member Henry O. Godwinn appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker once thought about leaving the WWE for WCW, but thankfully that didn't happen as The Phenom became the legend he is today.
JBL Says Pro Wrestling Should Be Big-Man Business: "This Business Needs Baron Corbin"
It is what WWE used to be referred to within the industry, and if you ask JBL, it should still be. The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared along with Baron Corbin on the WWE After The Bell podcast for an interview, during which he explained his take on this topic.
Mideon Reveals Undertaker Recruited Viscera Into The Ministry Of Darkness Because He Didn't Want To Face Him
Pro wrestling veteran Mideon appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker wanted Viscera to be a member of the Ministry of Darkness stable because The Phenom didn't want to face him. Mideon said:. “He was...
MVP Addresses WWE Retirement Rumors: "I Am Not Retired!"
Rumors began making the rounds on social media this week regarding MVP hanging up his wrestling boots for his pro wrestling retirement. MVP denied the rumors in a new post shared via social media today. The WWE veteran took to Twitter to address the rumors regarding his retirement and cleared up the confusion.
Ace Austin Talks About Joining IMPACT Branch Of Bullet Club, Gallows & Anderson Returning To WWE
Ace Austin recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview promoting the IMPACT Over Drive 2022 special event. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about joining the IMPACT branch of The Bullet Club, as well as his thoughts on Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson returning to WWE.
Jim Cornette Talks Fans Wanting To See Jeff Hardy Make His Return
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the AEW fans just really want to see Jeff Hardy make his return to in-ring competition that they're not even thinking about his personal life and the issues he is currently facing. Cornette also talked about how the AEW fans just want to see what Jeff Hardy will do when he returns even though nothing good will come from it.
Chris Jericho Talks About Wanting To Help Try And Get Pro Wrestling Into The Olympics
Chris Jericho wants to take pro wrestling to the next level. On the latest installment of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho spoke about wanting to talk at the International Olympic Committee to make his pitch for pro wrestling to become an official Olympic sport.
Former WWE Referee Says He Would Love To Return To The Company
Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as how he would love to return to the company as a referee as he misses it every day and he misses other stuff as well like the locker room, the traveling and being in front of the WWE Universe, but he will have a conversation with his wife prior to making any decision.
Jim Cornette Says Brock Lesnar’s Style Of Matches Isn’t Working As Well As It Once Did
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel is following the same blueprint Paul Heyman has set out for them and how the match is not going to have a hip toss or an arm drag. Cornette also discussed how since he believes the Heyman type of match works for Lesnar and Lashley they maybe overdoing it to the point that the match is not working as well as it once did.
Jon Moxley Reflects Back On Early WWE Days As Part Of The Shield & "The Shield Work Ethic"
Jon Moxley continues to make the media rounds to promote the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion reflected back on his run as part of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE.
Brandi Rhodes Says That Returning to Wrestling is Not Currently in Her Plans
-- Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi returned to WWE earlier this year and while Cody was obviously ready to wrestle, many wondered if Brandi would be far behind in getting back into the ring. To add more speculation, Brandi was spotted wrestling in a training session at the WWE Performance Center, which some saw as preparation for her return. However, in speaking to Ten Count's Steve Fall, Rhodes commented that returning to the ring is not something that is in her immediate plans:
Bobby Fish Talks His Future In IMPACT Wrestling, Challenging CM Punk To A Fight Several Months Back
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a number of topics such as winning his boxing debut last November 13th in Dubai. "Well, I have a martial arts background from when I was kid, and I have had three amateur kickboxing fights and kickboxing is something I'm very comfortable with. This happened to be just boxing. So it was my boxing fight. Boxing and kickboxing, although the layman might look at it and be like 'Oh, well you just take kicks away', but it's very nuanced in that way. That's where the differences are stark contrast for sure. So there was some work that needed to go into this camp that was different than what would have been prior experience just to, you know, not not completely redirect, but change some habitual behavior, you know, just some things that are different with kickboxing and boxing.”
Corey Graves On Who He Believes Is WWE’s Next Megastar
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to talk about topics such as how he believes Austin Theory is the WWE's next megastar and how he thinks people on last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW started to believe in that as well.
William Regal Says Former WWE Star Was The One That Got Away
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he thought fellow former WWE Star Damien Sandow will always have a job in a top pro wrestling company because he can do anything and he can blend in with anybody as well as how Sandow was the one that got away.
Chris Jericho Talks Wrestling His Very First Match Next To A Mental Institution
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as competing in his very first match on October 2, 1990 in Ponoka, Alberta, Canada, which is about halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, with the match taking place from the prestigious Moose Hall, a venue right next to a mental institution.
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)
-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
Ric Flair Says He Asked Colt Cabana What Is Going On Between CM Punk And Himself
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW and ROH Star Colt Cabana walked up to him and asked for his autograph as well as how he asked Cabana what is going on between CM Punk and himself, which Colt answered, "It’s a long story."
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held last week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 6,902 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 6,123 tickets, AEW's Rampage selling 6,065 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,141 total tickets.
Ace Austin Addresses Constant Comparisons To X-Men Character Gambit
Ace Austin recently spoke with the folks at Wrestle Zone for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about the comparisons between his own character and that of X-Men's Gambit and how they were initially by accident but as of late have been purposely merged into his persona.
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change, Says Rivalry With Luchasaurus Is Over
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
