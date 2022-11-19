Read full article on original website
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move
Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now. NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest...
Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys
Whether it’s coaches, players or fans, nobody associated with the Minnesota Vikings will look back at Week 11’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with any fondness. The Vikings were on the wrong side of a 40-3 final score, giving them their own place in NFL history. The Vikings are 8-2 on the season. Of the Read more... The post Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Melvin Gordon Offers Up Tone-Deaf Response to Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon was about as tone-deaf as it gets.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Yardbarker
Did Chiefs' Mecole Hardman get busted for pretending to break TV during game?
Injured Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was watching his team's thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night, and he appears to have tried to troll social media by pretending to break his TV. Hardman sent out a series of tweets during the game...
Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle
While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
Odell Beckham Jr. meeting with 2 NFL teams after Thanksgiving, receiving offers
Odell Beckham Jr. is taking a crucial step towards his NFL return after Thanksgiving, reportedly scheduled to meet with two
Look: Bills' Pregame Message For Lions Is Going Viral
The Buffalo Bills are squatters this weekend, with their home game against the Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit due to a massive snowstorm. This will be the first of two games the Bills will play at Ford Field in the next five days. They're scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels Responds To Owner Mark Davis' Comments Amid Disastrous First Season
Despite criticism from fans, the team owner remains hopeful.
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Yardbarker
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Yardbarker
Purdue coach blames Ohio State for new recruiting rule
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is frustrated with a new NCAA recruiting rule that he thinks was put in place to benefit certain schools, including one of his Big Ten foes. Brohm said Monday that he was eager to start recruiting as soon as the regular season is over, but a new NCAA rule institutes a one-week dead period on hitting the trail. Where teams could start recruiting as soon as their regular season ended previously, they now have to wait until the Friday after their final game.
Yardbarker
Panthers make change at starting quarterback
The Carolina Panthers are making yet another change at the quarterback position. The Panthers announced on Tuesday that Sam Darnold will start for them at quarterback on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Darnold will be the third quarterback to start this year for Carolina. Baker Mayfield began...
TMZ.com
Cleveland Browns Stadium Field Wrecked After Alleged Joyrider Break-In
As if Cleveland's season couldn't get any worse -- some rando allegedly broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and took a joyride on the field just days before the Browns' next home game ... resulting in a bunch of damage. The incident reportedly went down early Tuesday morning ... forcing the Browns'...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update
The timetable for Odell Beckham Jr. and his NFL return is quickly approaching. While he’s still recovering from his ACL injury, he’s checking out teams he wants to play for this season. However, one NFL insider is giving another update on where Beckham may go this season. So...
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields apologized to teammates after loss to Falcons
Justin Fields has dramatically elevated his play over the past several weeks, and the Chicago Bears quarterback’s leadership traits were also on display after Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields threw an interception on Chicago’s final drive, which allowed the Falcons to put the finishing touches on...
