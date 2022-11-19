Nonresident deer and elk tags for the upcoming 2023 hunting season go on sale starting at 10 a.m. MST on Dec. 1. Licenses and tags can be bought online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, through the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by phone at (800) 554-8685. They can also be bought in person at a license vendor location, or Fish and Game regional offices during normal business hours.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO