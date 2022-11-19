Read full article on original website
All 2023 nonresident general season deer and elk tags go on sale Dec. 1
Nonresident deer and elk tags for the upcoming 2023 hunting season go on sale starting at 10 a.m. MST on Dec. 1. Licenses and tags can be bought online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, through the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by phone at (800) 554-8685. They can also be bought in person at a license vendor location, or Fish and Game regional offices during normal business hours.
