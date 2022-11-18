ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch on Highway 4. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect

RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

‘Porch pirate’ targets Roseville home

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department are looking for a man who stole a package from the front porch of a home on Saturday. “As the holiday season approaches please keep an eye out for suspicious behavior and call Roseville PD as porch thefts tend to increase during the holidays,” the police department […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: El Cerrito Police Say Man Who Kidnapped Daughter In Custody

UPDATE: On November 20, 2022, Dupree Gant was arrested in the city of Oakland and Royale Gant was taken into protective custody. The El Cerrito Police Department seeks your help in locating Royale Gant who was last seen on Tuesday with her biological father who they say is intentionally concealing her whereabouts. On Saturday, police called this a kidnapping.
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Fire breaks out at Oakland encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to the scene of an encampment fire in Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire broke out at an encampment on the corner of East 12th Street and 14th Avenue on Sunday morning. The fire extended into a two-story building nearby. As of 2:12 […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy