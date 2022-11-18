Read full article on original website
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch on Highway 4. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the...
USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
Vehicle crashes into luxury apartment building in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run into a luxury apartment building on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.
KTVU FOX 2
3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
‘Porch pirate’ targets Roseville home
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department are looking for a man who stole a package from the front porch of a home on Saturday. “As the holiday season approaches please keep an eye out for suspicious behavior and call Roseville PD as porch thefts tend to increase during the holidays,” the police department […]
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area. The investigation began in April 2022 when the San […]
Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make […]
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
eastcountytoday.net
Update: El Cerrito Police Say Man Who Kidnapped Daughter In Custody
UPDATE: On November 20, 2022, Dupree Gant was arrested in the city of Oakland and Royale Gant was taken into protective custody. The El Cerrito Police Department seeks your help in locating Royale Gant who was last seen on Tuesday with her biological father who they say is intentionally concealing her whereabouts. On Saturday, police called this a kidnapping.
Menlo Park resident confronts intruder in her kitchen; police link suspect to thefts in 3 cities
A call to police from a Menlo Park resident who had found an intruder in her home Saturday morning, Nov. 19, led to the arrest of a woman tied to thefts in three cities, Menlo Park Police stated in a press release. At about 6 a.m., a resident in the...
Fire breaks out at Oakland encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to the scene of an encampment fire in Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire broke out at an encampment on the corner of East 12th Street and 14th Avenue on Sunday morning. The fire extended into a two-story building nearby. As of 2:12 […]
NBC Bay Area
Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail
The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night. The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail. "He told the carrier do not...
Man robbed, assaulted after meeting woman from dating app in Menlo Park
Police are on the search for a woman and two men who reportedly swindled a victim into a robbery after finding him on a dating application, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.
