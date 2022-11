Percentages: FG .386, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Malone 1-3, B.Clark 1-5, Alvarez 0-1, McRae 0-1, R.Carter 0-1, Richardson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 29 (B.Clark 9, McRae 7, Malone 5, Brown 4, Taylor 2, Alvarez, S.Clark). Steals: 1 (Taylor). Technical Fouls: None.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO