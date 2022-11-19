Read full article on original website
uiargonaut.com
One week later, police continue homicide investigation
While police have released more details on the case, misinformation still clouds the public’s perception. The Moscow Police Department held its second press conference, a week after the discovery of the murders of four University of Idaho students. “Please, please rely on official sources of information,” Idaho State Police...
uiargonaut.com
UI offers remote options in wake of student deaths
The final weeks of the semester can be completed virtually. Students will have the option to attend classes virtually, President Scott Green said in a University of Idaho communication. With the tragic murders of four UI students and an ongoing investigation by Moscow Police, the university will be leaving the...
uiargonaut.com
Our View: University of Idaho in mourning
The community has been in shock since the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. These four students’ deaths have changed the lives of everyone in Moscow. For University of Idaho students, this is a situation many of us have never faced before, leaving some...
uiargonaut.com
Counseling and Testing Center provides resources for heartbroken community
In the midst of this unspeakable tragedy, many members of the University of Idaho community may find themselves in need of mental health resources and a space to talk and process their emotions. The Counseling and Testing Center located in Mary Forney Hall provides a wide range of professional counseling services for UI students, faculty and staff who are in need of help.
uiargonaut.com
Grappling with tragedy, student and university responses
University of Idaho’s campus has been shaken since the announcement of the homicide that took the lives of four students. Students have been speaking out about the fear and uncertainty that have accompanied the sadness of this tragedy. “I was so scared when I first heard, I was terrified...
uiargonaut.com
Getting “Eck”cited for the playoffs
Idaho will take on Southeastern Louisiana in the Bayou. After a 38-7 Battle of the Domes win, the Vandals returned home to see if they were playoff bound. The top eight teams were announced, and it was now time to see if Idaho would get an at-large bid. The next six were called, and with two spots remaining, head coach Jason Eck was anticipating an Idaho call.
