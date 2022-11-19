Idaho will take on Southeastern Louisiana in the Bayou. After a 38-7 Battle of the Domes win, the Vandals returned home to see if they were playoff bound. The top eight teams were announced, and it was now time to see if Idaho would get an at-large bid. The next six were called, and with two spots remaining, head coach Jason Eck was anticipating an Idaho call.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO