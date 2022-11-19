ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13. He is alleged to have stolen several musical instruments along with other equipment.
TROY, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges

UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

One dead in fiery one-vehicle Dallas County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning that resulted in one death. Cpl. Reginal King said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 120 mile marker, about four miles east of Selma in Dallas County. A 2013 GMC Acadia left...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Juvenile detained in fatal shooting of 20-year-old in Montgomery

A juvenile is in custody following a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Montgomery. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Nathan Miller. He was 20. The suspect’s identity has not been released. Charges against the juvenile are pending, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. The shooting happened at 4:35 p.m. Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Afternoon shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Montgomery Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Villas Lane on a report of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had sustained...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WEST POINT, GA
WTVM

Lee County officials warning public of jury scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County warn the public about a circulating jury scam. Authorities say scammers use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office phone number when calling citizens claiming they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers then ask for money via cash or a Green Dot card.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Atmore woman killed in Sunday Escambia County crash

Alabama Troopers say an Atmore woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Escambia County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road about eight miles northwest of Atmore. Tara R. Nelson, 46, was injured when...
ATMORE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy