Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn Police arrest two on forgery, theft charges after involvement in forged check scheme
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Nov. 18, Auburn Police arrest Joseph Lamar Wilson, 34, from Opelika, Alabama, on felony warrants for the possession of a forged instrument (third degree), theft of property (third degree), and identify theft. The following day, Nov. 19, Auburn Police arrested Salsa Carle Martin, 33, from Auburn, Alabama, for the same […]
wtvy.com
Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13. He is alleged to have stolen several musical instruments along with other equipment.
Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
WSFA
Juvenile in custody, victim identified in deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting and say a juvenile suspect is now in custody. According to police, Nathan Miller, 20, died on the scene Monday afternoon in the area of Villas Lane. WSFA 12 News found the scene at an...
UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges
UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
WTVM
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead. On Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment.
WSFA
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Monday Montgomery shootings, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened around the same time Monday afternoon but in different areas. One of those shootings was fatal. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the deadly shooting happened in the 5700 block of Villas Lane around 4:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News found...
3-year-old Montgomery boy dies after being reported missing, found unresponsive; investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy died in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 4:11 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Astrid Place West on a report of a missing child, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. Once the report was completed and after an active search,...
One dead in fiery one-vehicle Dallas County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning that resulted in one death. Cpl. Reginal King said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 120 mile marker, about four miles east of Selma in Dallas County. A 2013 GMC Acadia left...
Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
Juvenile detained in fatal shooting of 20-year-old in Montgomery
A juvenile is in custody following a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Montgomery. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Nathan Miller. He was 20. The suspect’s identity has not been released. Charges against the juvenile are pending, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. The shooting happened at 4:35 p.m. Monday...
Afternoon shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Montgomery Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Villas Lane on a report of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had sustained...
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WTVM
Lee County officials warning public of jury scam
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County warn the public about a circulating jury scam. Authorities say scammers use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office phone number when calling citizens claiming they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers then ask for money via cash or a Green Dot card.
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Atmore woman killed in Sunday Escambia County crash
Alabama Troopers say an Atmore woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Escambia County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road about eight miles northwest of Atmore. Tara R. Nelson, 46, was injured when...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
WTVM
Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
