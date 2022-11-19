San Diego State vs. New Mexico, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The San Diego State Aztecs will meet the New Mexico Lobos in college football action on Friday night from University Stadium.

San Diego State is coming off a 43-27 win over San Jose State to improve to 6-4 on the season, while New Mexico has struggled this year and sits at 2-8 on the season after another loss, this time a 35-3 loss at the hands of Force.

This will be a great night of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico

When: Friday, November 18

Friday, November 18 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

San Diego State (-14) vs. New Mexico

O/U: 36

