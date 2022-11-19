San Diego State vs. New Mexico, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
The San Diego State Aztecs will meet the New Mexico Lobos in college football action on Friday night from University Stadium.
San Diego State is coming off a 43-27 win over San Jose State to improve to 6-4 on the season, while New Mexico has struggled this year and sits at 2-8 on the season after another loss, this time a 35-3 loss at the hands of Force.
This will be a great night of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
San Diego State vs. New Mexico
- When: Friday, November 18
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
San Diego State (-14) vs. New Mexico
O/U: 36
