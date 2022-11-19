ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 25

Nancy Duncan
3d ago

There's something really sick about a society where certain groups base their medical decisions on their political beliefs.

Reply(1)
9
Wayman Bryant
3d ago

Why do our children have to have a blue card before they begin school and have to have it updated yearly. Are maybe you want polio back. Did you know that it not the only thing mandatory for healthcare workers like TB test and flu shots. These things are not new . Stop

Reply(6)
6
Nick #Bham
3d ago

he is a pathetic excuse for a attorney General doesn't do anything to actually help the people of the state

Reply(4)
13
