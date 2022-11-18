Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Bay Area kids who lost mom to COVID-19 receive puppy surprise from community 1 year after her death
They needed a little happiness in their lives and the community stepped up in an incredibly touching way. ABC7 News was there for the big surprise.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
Fire breaks out at Oakland encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to the scene of an encampment fire in Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire broke out at an encampment on the corner of East 12th Street and 14th Avenue on Sunday morning. The fire extended into a two-story building nearby. As of 2:12 […]
sfstandard.com
Syringes and Pipes at Downtown SF Whole Foods Force New Bathroom Rules
The bathroom at a Downtown San Francisco Whole Foods is now only open to customers after syringes and drug pipes were found inside. From now on, visitors must show security guards a receipt before they can use the bathroom. Customers will then be given a QR code for entry. The...
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
sfstandard.com
Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch
A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
Richmond Chamber to ring in holiday season with free Mixer
The Richmond Chamber of Commerce is readying to ring in the holiday season with the return of its Holiday Mixer at Mechanics Bank Thurs., Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food will be served during the event. “We are very excited to announce the return of our beloved...
KTVU FOX 2
3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack
A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras. One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.
Antioch fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs student
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work, she told KRON4. Surveillance video (above) obtained by KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift […]
KTVU FOX 2
Outrage, grief after shooting at gay bar in Colorado
There was outrage and grief at a candlelight vigil in San Francisco to honor the victims of a deadly nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs. Elissa Harrington reports.
Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
Oakland Unified carpenter wounded in school shooting dies
OAKLAND – One of six people shot at an Oakland school campus in September has died, police said Friday. "We are working with the Alameda County Coroners Office to determine the exact cause of death," police said in a statement.Police were called at 12:49 p.m. on Sept. 28 to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District. The shooters entered the campus and started shooting but missed their intended target or targets. All six victims were adults. Two people suffered critical wounds...
NBC Bay Area
Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail
The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night. The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail. "He told the carrier do not...
Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo police 1st in California to offer anti-theft catalytic converter kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise -- California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft...
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
KTVU FOX 2
Carpenter dies of injuries after Oakland King Estates campus shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A carpenter wounded in a shooting on an Oakland school campus in September has died from his injuries nearly two months after being shot, according to sources. The victim was employed with the Oakland Unified School District and working at the King Estates campus on Sept. 28...
Comments / 0