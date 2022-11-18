ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
WASHINGTON, CA
KRON4 News

Fire breaks out at Oakland encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to the scene of an encampment fire in Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire broke out at an encampment on the corner of East 12th Street and 14th Avenue on Sunday morning. The fire extended into a two-story building nearby. As of 2:12 […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Syringes and Pipes at Downtown SF Whole Foods Force New Bathroom Rules

The bathroom at a Downtown San Francisco Whole Foods is now only open to customers after syringes and drug pipes were found inside. From now on, visitors must show security guards a receipt before they can use the bathroom. Customers will then be given a QR code for entry. The...
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect

RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
RICHMOND, CA
sfstandard.com

Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch

A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
BAKER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack

A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs student

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work, she told KRON4. Surveillance video (above) obtained by KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made. 
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Unified carpenter wounded in school shooting dies

OAKLAND – One of six people shot at an Oakland school campus in September has died, police said Friday. "We are working with the Alameda County Coroners Office to determine the exact cause of death," police said in a statement.Police were called at 12:49 p.m. on  Sept. 28 to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District.    The shooters entered the campus and started shooting but missed their intended target or targets. All six victims were adults. Two people suffered critical wounds...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Carpenter dies of injuries after Oakland King Estates campus shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A carpenter wounded in a shooting on an Oakland school campus in September has died from his injuries nearly two months after being shot, according to sources. The victim was employed with the Oakland Unified School District and working at the King Estates campus on Sept. 28...
OAKLAND, CA

