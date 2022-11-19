ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn wide receiver Landen King withdraws name from transfer portal

Landen King appears set to remain at Auburn to play for the program’s next head coach. The tight end-turned-wide receiver withdrew his name from the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, less than a month after announcing his intent to transfer out of the program. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report King’s withdrawal from the portal.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn WR reportedly withdraws name from NCAA transfer portal

Landen King might have been a prospect to watch for in the transfer portal prior to the start of the offseason. Now, he's made his future intentions clear. According to Auburn247's Nathan King, Landen King will return to The Plains for the 2022 season. King will have 3 years of eligibility remaining after playing in just 1 game.
AUBURN, AL
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

DC Jeff Schmedding seizing opportunity with Auburn defense since Bryan Harsin’s firing

Auburn’s coaching staff was thrown into disarray on Halloween. Bryan Harsin and six other staff members were all fired amid the team’s 3-5 start to the season. Five of the six who were shown the door previously followed Harsin from Boise State to Auburn when he first took the job on the Plains. When the decision was made to fire Harsin, the Tigers promptly cut those Boise State ties — well, except for one.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn insider weighs in on when new coach could be hired

Auburn’s head coaching search continues to gain nationwide attention as some of the most notable names in college football have been connected to the vacancy. Lane Kiffin is reported atop the wish list of new athletic director John Cohen, while Hugh Freeze is thought of as an option considering the work the former Ole Miss head coach has done at Liberty.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Asked about Auburn buzz, Lane Kiffin makes ‘pine box,’ Nick Saban Dolphins references

Lane Kiffin at least knows his history when it comes to how coaches have handled questions about taking other jobs — particularly ones in the state of Alabama. Ole Miss’ head coach on Monday was again asked a question pertaining to his name being linked to the vacancy at Auburn, namely whether his players approach him with their own questions about his future with the Rebels. Kiffin said his players don’t ask him about such things — “they know how we operate” — and proceeded to make references to a pair of infamous quotes from Tommy Tuberville and Nick Saban in 1998 and 2006, respectively.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal

Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Central-Phenix City DL Tomarrion Parker commits to Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Four-star Central-Phenix City defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker committed to Clemson on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Parker led the Red Devils to the Class 7A state championship game a year ago and the state semifinals this year. The one-time Penn State commit chose Dabo Swinney’s Tigers over Tennessee, Texas A&M...
CLEMSON, SC
AL.com

No. 13 Auburn basketball set for Cancun Challenge opener against Bradley

Bruce Pearl spent part of his Monday in Cancun chatting with former Auburn star Chris Morris. During their conversation, Morris recalled the 1988 NCAA Tournament, the first time Auburn ever played Bradley on the hardwood. It was a first-round game in Atlanta, and Morris went off against the Braves, scoring 36 points and pulling down 12 rebounds while adding four assists, three blocks and a pair of steals. Morris’ performance was only outdone by Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, who dropped 44 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career

OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
OPELIKA, AL
