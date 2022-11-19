Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
Auburn wide receiver Landen King withdraws name from transfer portal
Landen King appears set to remain at Auburn to play for the program’s next head coach. The tight end-turned-wide receiver withdrew his name from the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, less than a month after announcing his intent to transfer out of the program. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report King’s withdrawal from the portal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn WR reportedly withdraws name from NCAA transfer portal
Landen King might have been a prospect to watch for in the transfer portal prior to the start of the offseason. Now, he’s made his future intentions clear. According to Auburn247’s Nathan King, Landen King will return to The Plains for the 2022 season. King will have 3 years of eligibility remaining after playing in just 1 game.
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
DC Jeff Schmedding seizing opportunity with Auburn defense since Bryan Harsin’s firing
Auburn’s coaching staff was thrown into disarray on Halloween. Bryan Harsin and six other staff members were all fired amid the team’s 3-5 start to the season. Five of the six who were shown the door previously followed Harsin from Boise State to Auburn when he first took the job on the Plains. When the decision was made to fire Harsin, the Tigers promptly cut those Boise State ties — well, except for one.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn insider weighs in on when new coach could be hired
Auburn’s head coaching search continues to gain nationwide attention as some of the most notable names in college football have been connected to the vacancy. Lane Kiffin is reported atop the wish list of new athletic director John Cohen, while Hugh Freeze is thought of as an option considering the work the former Ole Miss head coach has done at Liberty.
Asked about Auburn buzz, Lane Kiffin makes ‘pine box,’ Nick Saban Dolphins references
Lane Kiffin at least knows his history when it comes to how coaches have handled questions about taking other jobs — particularly ones in the state of Alabama. Ole Miss’ head coach on Monday was again asked a question pertaining to his name being linked to the vacancy at Auburn, namely whether his players approach him with their own questions about his future with the Rebels. Kiffin said his players don’t ask him about such things — “they know how we operate” — and proceeded to make references to a pair of infamous quotes from Tommy Tuberville and Nick Saban in 1998 and 2006, respectively.
Nick Saban offers praise for Cadillac Williams, addresses 2005 pick of Ronnie Brown
Nick Saban’s 16th Iron Bowl as Alabama’s coach will come against Auburn’s fifth different head coach on the opposite sideline. Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin last month meant interim coach Cadillac Williams will follow Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn and Harsin in trying to win one of college football’s most storied rivalry games.
Lane Kiffin shoots down TV report he’s headed to Auburn with ‘report’ of his own
The “Lane Kiffin to Auburn” rumors reached ridiculous heights on Monday night. After Columbus, Miss., TV anchor Jon Sokoloff tweeted that Kiffin was set to resign as Ole Miss coach and head to Auburn on Friday, Kiffin at first attempted to shoot the report down by quote-tweeting “that’s news to me Jon. Nice sources.”
What Saban said about the Iron Bowl, Cadillac Williams, suspended CB
It’s Iron Bowl week in Alabama and Nick Saban’s here to discuss Saturday’s visit from Auburn. They’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the renewal of the rivalry. Here’s a quick rundown of his thoughts with the full video above. --...
Everything Nick Saban Said on the Monday of Iron Bowl Week
Saban met with reporters on Monday as the team begins preparations to face in-state rival Auburn.
Instant analysis: No. 13 Auburn finds offensive groove in blowout of Bradley in Cancun Challenge
Allen Flanigan dropped into his defensive stance and shadowed Duke Deen. The Bradley guard tried to shake Flanigan at the top of the key and shed him with a step-back off the dribble to his left. Flanigan caught himself, recovered and lunged forward as Deen attempted a long 2-pointer, erasing...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal
Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
Central-Phenix City DL Tomarrion Parker commits to Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Four-star Central-Phenix City defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker committed to Clemson on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Parker led the Red Devils to the Class 7A state championship game a year ago and the state semifinals this year. The one-time Penn State commit chose Dabo Swinney’s Tigers over Tennessee, Texas A&M...
No. 13 Auburn basketball set for Cancun Challenge opener against Bradley
Bruce Pearl spent part of his Monday in Cancun chatting with former Auburn star Chris Morris. During their conversation, Morris recalled the 1988 NCAA Tournament, the first time Auburn ever played Bradley on the hardwood. It was a first-round game in Atlanta, and Morris went off against the Braves, scoring 36 points and pulling down 12 rebounds while adding four assists, three blocks and a pair of steals. Morris’ performance was only outdone by Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, who dropped 44 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.
Scarbinsky: Auburn’s joyride likely ends in Tuscaloosa. But the Tigers’ next coach will have a hard act to follow.
Now that you mention it, you’re probably right about all of it. Carnell Williams almost certainly celebrated his last win as the Auburn head football coach Saturday. Western Kentucky was not the most formidable opponent, and Tyson Helton did not make the strongest case in his in-state audition to be the next UAB head coach.
Auburn football out on Deion Sanders with ‘Prime Time’ talking to 2 other schools instead
Auburn football will not be the school that facilitates a Power Five for Deion Sanders — this, at least, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed in his latest ‘Prime Time’ update following an 11-0 season for Jackson State. “Sanders has not talked to anybody representing Auburn as that program’s search goes in a different direction,” Reed wrote.
opelikaobserver.com
1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship: Lady Hornets vs. Lady Rattlers
The 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship game will be a showdown between the top-seeded programs in the conference.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0