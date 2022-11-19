Read full article on original website
Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction and Odds for Week 13 College Football
The earth has made another revolution around the sun, and now the Iron Bowl awaits both Alabama and Auburn football in Week 13, aka the final week of the 2022 college football regular season. This season has been a much different one than in years past, with the Crimson Tide...
southeasthoops.com
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
Alabama rises again in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama moved up another spot in the College Football Playoff weekly rankings on Tuesday to No. 7. The Tide had been No. 9 after taking its second loss of the season to LSU, but moved up one spot with a win over Ole Miss and again after Saturday’s win over Austin Peay.
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Alabama Football: Ignore opt-out noise and focus on the Transfer Portal
Alabama football fans are in an unfamiliar situation, fretting over what Crimson Tide players will or will not play in the bowl game. It is possible as soon as early next week opt-out decisions will be announced. There are strong opinions from fans about players opting out. They range from...
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Eric Gaines lead UAB past Georgia for Sunshine Slam title
The frontcourt for the UAB basketball team got the job done in the opening game of its Thanksgiving week tournament and the backcourt finished off the expedition by raising a trophy for the first time since the C-USA tournament last season. The Blazers trailed for less than a minute in...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
lastwordonsports.com
Is it Time for Alabama to Make a Coaching Staff Change?
There comes a time when it is okay to admit mistakes were made. The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide made those mistakes when the call for new coordinators didn’t happen. For years, head coach Nick Saban has struggled to keep some of his assistants from going to other teams as head coaches or in the NFL. Alabama has gone five different offensive coordinators through seven seasons and four defensive coordinators through eight seasons. Still, the Tide have managed to win three College Football Playoff National Championships since 2015 and appeared in three other title games. That doesn’t change the fact that Alabama’s season is considered disappointing.
Alabama Uses Big Night From Three to Remain Undefeated
No. 18 Alabama extended its undefeated streak to four with a dominant 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night. Both teams started out relatively well from three-point range, with the Crimson Tide going 12-of-22 in the first half while the Gamecocks went 7-of-14. The gap created by the number of three-pointers made in the half was lessened by Jacksonville State hitting more free throws than Alabama, resulting in the Tide only leading 51-39 at half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Lyons Returns to Alabama
A week following his departure from West Virginia University, Shane Lyons returns to the University of Alabama as Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer announced Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne on Monday. Lyons served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15 before returning to...
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee
Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Bham Now
Legion Field turns 95: Take a look inside Birmingham’s historic stadium [PHOTOS]
95 years ago, the inaugural game at Legion Field was played on November 19, 1927 between Birmingham-Southern College and Howard College (now Samford University). Even though there were no formal celebrations for “The Old Gray Lady” this weekend — she is about to receive the best birthday present a nearly century old stadium can get.
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31. “Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
