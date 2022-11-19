ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

southeasthoops.com

Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lastwordonsports.com

Is it Time for Alabama to Make a Coaching Staff Change?

There comes a time when it is okay to admit mistakes were made. The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide made those mistakes when the call for new coordinators didn’t happen. For years, head coach Nick Saban has struggled to keep some of his assistants from going to other teams as head coaches or in the NFL. Alabama has gone five different offensive coordinators through seven seasons and four defensive coordinators through eight seasons. Still, the Tide have managed to win three College Football Playoff National Championships since 2015 and appeared in three other title games. That doesn’t change the fact that Alabama’s season is considered disappointing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Uses Big Night From Three to Remain Undefeated

No. 18 Alabama extended its undefeated streak to four with a dominant 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night. Both teams started out relatively well from three-point range, with the Crimson Tide going 12-of-22 in the first half while the Gamecocks went 7-of-14. The gap created by the number of three-pointers made in the half was lessened by Jacksonville State hitting more free throws than Alabama, resulting in the Tide only leading 51-39 at half.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MountaineerMaven

Lyons Returns to Alabama

A week following his departure from West Virginia University, Shane Lyons returns to the University of Alabama as Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer announced Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne on Monday. Lyons served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15 before returning to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena

For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31. “Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

