DraftKings promo code for MNF: Up to $1,200 in bonuses for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Monday Night Football matchup in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will put a bow on Week 11,...
How did Tennessee’s loss affect Alabama’s bowl game projection?

Tennessee’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff were wiped out by a Sandstorm in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5-ranked Vols gives Tennessee its second loss and means it will join Alabama in the mix of schools vying for a New Year’s Six bowl game selection when those are announced Dec. 4.
What TV channel is Bills-Browns on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills face off on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills’ home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

