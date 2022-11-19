Car Hits, Seriously Injures Two at Lakeside Truck Inspection Checkpoint

AMR paramedic service. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people, one a California Highway Patrol employee, suffered major injuries today when a car struck them while they were staffing a commercial vehicle safety checkpoint in eastern San Diego County.

The pair were working on a wide shoulder on the south side of Olde Highway 80 east of Lake Jennings Park Road in Lakeside when the eastbound 2007 Toyota Camry veered off the roadway and hit them shortly after 10 a.m., CHP public-affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

Paramedics took the 57-year-old Highway Patrol inspector and the other victim, a 62-year-old trucking-company representative, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of serious trauma.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, Grieshaber said.

City News Service contributed to this article.