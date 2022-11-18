ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Second Suspect, 17, Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Lincoln Park Apartment Complex

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2uRb_0jGTf5qS00
First responders at the fatal shooting on Aug. 12 in Lincoln Park. Photo via OnScene.TV

A second suspect — a 17-year-old boy — has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last summer in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood.

The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody at an El Cajon motel Wednesday afternoon for allegedly taking part in the slaying of 27-year-old Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan on Aug. 12, according to the San Diego Police Department.

About 9:30 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly found Stewart-Jordan gravely wounded at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Stewart-Jordan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Three weeks later, police arrested Joseph William Nisbet, 22, on suspicion of playing a role in the alleged killing. Nisbet has been arraigned on a count of first-degree murder and awaits trial.

The teenage suspect is expected to face the same charge in juvenile court.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting or revealed what led them to identify Nisbet and the teenager as suspects in the case.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Street Vender Stabbed in Back Near San Diego’s Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Arrested After Saturday Morning SWAT Standoff in Carlsbad

A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street as part of a welfare check and to serve the man with a protective order, said Lt. Darbie Ernst of the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Robs Point Loma Heights Gas Station With Bare Hands Only

A man bare-handedly robbed a Shell Gas Station in Point Loma Heights Saturday evening around 7 p.m. and is still on the loose, according to the San Diego Police Department. The man walked behind the counter at the gas station on 4201 West Point Loma Blvd., pushed the employee and opened the cash register, said SDPD Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Suspects in Migrant Smuggling Case Arrested After Pursuit from Border

Two people are facing possible charges of smuggling undocumented immigrants in connection with a Saturday vehicle pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego police found the suspects in downtown San Diego, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Sunday. They were arrested on suspicion of three counts each of “alien smuggling,” said Hector Quintanilla, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d

Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy