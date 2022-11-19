Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday in place of injured Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Monday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Knicks. Robinson-Earl's Monday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams playing off Thunder's bench on Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is not starting in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Williams will play a bench role on Monday night after the Thunder picked Kenrich Williams as Monday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 289.4 minutes this season, Williams is producing 0.81 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) will not return Monday
The Orlando Magic have ruled out Chuma Okeke (knee soreness) for the remainder of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okeke suffered an injury in the first half Monday and was unable to return to the game. Okeke played 12 minutes but was unable to put up any points, rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown playing with Nuggets' second unit on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown Jr. will come off the bench after Jamal Murray was named Tuesday's starting guard. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown Jr. to record 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) probable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is on track to return after the Hawks' forward sat out one game with an illness. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Hunter's projection includes 14.5...
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
numberfire.com
Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) starting in Tuesday's lineup for inactive Jeff Green (knee)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will resume his previous starting role at the four position after he was held out two games with an illness and Jeff Green was ruled out with a knee contusion. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe starting for Portland on Monday in place of injured Damian Lillard (leg)
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Monday's game aginst the Milwaukee Bucks. Sharpe will get the start on Monday with Damian Lillard sidelined with a leg injury. Our models expect Sharpe to play 28.8 minutes against the Bucks. Sharpe's Monday projection includes 11.7...
numberfire.com
Denver's Nikola Jokic (illness) doubtful on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. After a three game absence for health protocol reasons, Jokic's status remains in doubt on Tuesday. Expect DeAndre Jordan to see more minutes against a Pistons' team allowing a 117.7 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
