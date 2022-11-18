It seems like Louisiana has skipped fall and gone straight to winter. Freezing temperatures have come to Acadiana. If you’re preparing to leave for work, or wherever, and find your car windshield covered with frost, here are some tips. People in northern climes usually carry scrapers. That’s not commonplace around here. You may be tempted to pour hot water on your windshield. That’s a bad idea. You will likely end up with a cracked windshield.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO