Lafayette, LA

Don’t Pour Hot Water On Your Frosty Windshield

It seems like Louisiana has skipped fall and gone straight to winter. Freezing temperatures have come to Acadiana. If you’re preparing to leave for work, or wherever, and find your car windshield covered with frost, here are some tips. People in northern climes usually carry scrapers. That’s not commonplace around here. You may be tempted to pour hot water on your windshield. That’s a bad idea. You will likely end up with a cracked windshield.
Christmas at West Village in Scott Coming Soon!

West Village in Scott will hold it’s 2nd Annual Christmas event on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 6pm to 9pm! It’s free to everyone and family friendly!!! There will be music by Blue Monday Allstars, free photos with Santa Claus, local pop-up shops, a gigantic Christmas tree and kids activities!
SCOTT, LA

