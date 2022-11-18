ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DPD seeks federal charges for men suspected of carjacking food delivery driver at gunpoint

By Kimberly Craig,Marlon Falconer
Tv20detroit.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

2 shot, including teenager in separate incidents in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were shot in downtown Detroit during two separate incidents Friday night, police said. One shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue. Police say the victim in that incident was shot in the neck. Detroit Police Department Chief James White said...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit. “That’s right Detroiters supporting Detroiters,” Adell Kimbrough said. Adell Kimbrough is the president of Prophetic World Group, a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

PETA protesters block Detroit Starbucks entrance by encasing feet into concrete

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Starbucks lovers in Detroit were cinder blocked from getting their cup of coffee Friday morning. Protestors with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, were quite literally cemented outside the Mack Avenue location. They want the company to stop up-charging for non-dairy milk. Customers...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Here are the road closures for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade

The City of Detroit has announced road closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking ahead of America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game. Tens of thousands of people will flock to Downtown Detroit on Thursday for the events. ROAD CLOSURES. Those heading to and through Downtown Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Northville couple to be honored with memorial service

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Northville couple that died after a rollover crash will be honored in a memorial service Monday evening. Just after midnight on November 12, Manal Kadry and her husband Dr. Omar Salamen's car left the road as the couple attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood. Police say the car hit a tree near 7 Mile Road and Napier Road and the couple died at the scene.
NORTHVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy