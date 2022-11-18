DPD seeks federal charges for men suspected of carjacking food delivery driver at gunpoint

Read full article on original website
Family of Ki'Azia Miller holds vigil after she was shot & killed by Detroit police
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many tears were shed today for a mentally ill woman who was shot and killed by Detroit Police more than a week ago. The family of K'Azia Miller joined together to celebrate the young mother's life. At the vigil, tonight Miller's family shared words of prayer but also calls for justice.
2 shot, including teenager in separate incidents in downtown Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were shot in downtown Detroit during two separate incidents Friday night, police said. One shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue. Police say the victim in that incident was shot in the neck. Detroit Police Department Chief James White said...
'I am tired.' LGBTQ community leaders react to the shooting in Colorado Springs
(WXYZ) — There's a great deal of sadness and anger within metro Detroit's LGBTQ community following the attack on a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs Saturday night. According to police, five people were killed and 25 others were injured. The Associated Press said police identified the gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Are federal investigators properly tracking the threat of domestic terrorism?
(WXYZ) — Hate crimes impact lives — even here in metro Detroit, from vandalism and shots fired through a Black Lives Matter sign in the window of two Army veterans in Warren in 2020, to bomb threats called in to the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield this month, to graffiti.
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit. “That’s right Detroiters supporting Detroiters,” Adell Kimbrough said. Adell Kimbrough is the president of Prophetic World Group, a...
PETA protesters block Detroit Starbucks entrance by encasing feet into concrete
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Starbucks lovers in Detroit were cinder blocked from getting their cup of coffee Friday morning. Protestors with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, were quite literally cemented outside the Mack Avenue location. They want the company to stop up-charging for non-dairy milk. Customers...
Here are the road closures for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade
The City of Detroit has announced road closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking ahead of America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game. Tens of thousands of people will flock to Downtown Detroit on Thursday for the events. ROAD CLOSURES. Those heading to and through Downtown Detroit...
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Northville couple that died after a rollover crash will be honored in a memorial service Monday evening. Just after midnight on November 12, Manal Kadry and her husband Dr. Omar Salamen's car left the road as the couple attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood. Police say the car hit a tree near 7 Mile Road and Napier Road and the couple died at the scene.
Detroit's tree lighting signifies the start of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At 6:20 Friday night, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit will be lighting the world's tallest red kettle Downtown at Campus Martius Park. The lighting signifies the start of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign which this year has an $8.2 million goal. Jacquelyn Cook of...
Oh, what fun! Watch our 'Light Up the Season' special on WXYZ-TV at 7 p.m.
(WXYZ) — It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation are presenting the 19th annual Detroit tree lighting ceremony tonight. If you can't make it to Campus Martius for the fun, grab some hot cocoa, a warm blanket and your remote,...
INTERVIEW: JJ McCarthy talks one-on-one with Brad Galli after Michigan beats Illinois to get to 11-0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy talks one-on-one with Brad Galli after beating Illinois to get to 11-0. Watch the interview in the video below:
INTERVIEW: Michigan's Jake Moody all smiles after kicking game-winning field goal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — INTERVIEW: Michigan's Jake Moody was all smiles after kicking game-winning field goal. "I'm just glad that my last game at the Big House we came out with a win. No better way to do it," he said.
