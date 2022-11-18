DPD seeks federal charges for men suspected of carjacking food delivery driver at gunpoint

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Northville couple that died after a rollover crash will be honored in a memorial service Monday evening. Just after midnight on November 12, Manal Kadry and her husband Dr. Omar Salamen's car left the road as the couple attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood. Police say the car hit a tree near 7 Mile Road and Napier Road and the couple died at the scene.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO