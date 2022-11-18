Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Mild for Thanksgiving
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low of 27°. Wind: SW 5 mph. Wednesday: Morning fog possible along and north of I-69. Then mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Thanksgiving Day: Increasing clouds with a low of 31° and a high of 51°. Wind:...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit bars embrace Thanksgiving Eve crowds
CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a small town local watering hole, Renshaw's Lounge in Clawson always attracts a crowd. “We're a local bar. We know everybody," employee Samantha Rink said. "It’s almost like 'Cheers' but Clawson.”. However employees know the night before Thanksgiving brings in a much bigger...
Tv20detroit.com
The Big, Bright Light Show starts holiday shopping season in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit is aglow for the holidays after our “Light Up the Season” special on Friday. Monday night, it is Rochester's turn to flip the switch during the dazzling Big, Bright Light Show. 7 Action News anchor Dave LewAllen is always a part of...
Tv20detroit.com
Here are the road closures for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade
The City of Detroit has announced road closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking ahead of America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game. Tens of thousands of people will flock to Downtown Detroit on Thursday for the events. ROAD CLOSURES. Those heading to and through Downtown Detroit...
Tv20detroit.com
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty to open along Woodward Ave. in 2023
(WXYZ) — Rihanna's brand Savage X Fenty will open its new shop in Downtown Detroit next year along Woodward Ave. Bedrock Detroit announced the location for the shop – 1442 Woodward Ave., which is located next to Cornerstone bar and near Woodward and John R. Savage X Fenty...
Tv20detroit.com
Crash that critically injured man in Detroit may have been from street racing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is in critical condition after a high-speed crash on the city's east side early Monday morning. Police say it happened on E Outer Drive between Chalmers and Newport around 4:21 a.m. Home surveillance video shows three drivers heading down Outer Drive at a high rate of speed before crashing into multiple parked cars, the median and coming to an abrupt stop.
Tv20detroit.com
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center
A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's located at 7740 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Suzette Daye, the...
Tv20detroit.com
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit. “That’s right Detroiters supporting Detroiters,” Adell Kimbrough said. Adell Kimbrough is the president of Prophetic World Group, a...
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge. Now for the first time we’re hearing from top officials in the county about the future of the bridge, and there’s new information that shows the bridge may not last as long as county officials previously claimed.
Tv20detroit.com
7 MSU players charged with assault in wake of Big House tunnel incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged seven members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Michigan-Michigan State game. Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while...
Tv20detroit.com
'It’s my gotcha day': Wayne County celebrates Adoption Day
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parents across Southeastern Michigan made their adoptions official on Tuesday. “I feel good. It’s my gotcha day,” 3-year-old Kensington Jackson told 7 Action News from inside a Wayne County juvenile courtroom. Her adopted mother Monique Jackson described the moment as both exciting and overwhelming.
Tv20detroit.com
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated
(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
Tv20detroit.com
No charges will be issued against Detroit officers in fatal shooting of Porter Burks, prosecutor's office says
DETROIT (WXYZ) — No charges will be issued against Detroit police officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, saying the officers acted in self defense and the defense of others. “This is a truly tragic case. Mr. Burks had a long...
Tv20detroit.com
2 teens shot in Northwest Detroit, police looking for suspects
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two teenagers were shot on Detroit's Northwest side Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School. Detroit Police Department Chief James White says a Detroit public schools police cruiser was in the area during dismissal time,...
Tv20detroit.com
'I am tired.' LGBTQ community leaders react to the shooting in Colorado Springs
(WXYZ) — There's a great deal of sadness and anger within metro Detroit's LGBTQ community following the attack on a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs Saturday night. According to police, five people were killed and 25 others were injured. The Associated Press said police identified the gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Tv20detroit.com
How stocking up on some groceries during Thanksgiving season can save you money
DETROIT (WXYZ) — When you talk about Thanksgiving dinner, you can see people light up at the thought of making their favorite dishes with family. “Ham, thighs. Tater salad. The whole nine yards,” said Willie Brown, Sav More shopper. "All her grandkids, once they find out we have...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit LGBTQ community responds to shooting in Colorado Springs
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gay bars and nightclubs are supposed to be safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. However, after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, safety in queer public spaces is being re-evaluated. Randy Markoz-Santiago is the bar manager at Gigi’s, one of the oldest gay nightclubs in Detroit....
Tv20detroit.com
Volunteers serve meals and hope at 'Full Plates, Full Hearts' event at Detroit Shipping Company
DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the fifth year The Michigan and Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Associations hosted a free community meal at the Detroit Shipping Company. They call it the Full Plates Full Hearts event. The goal is to not only feed those in need but to give them a serving of hope.
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Ile residents share concerns over the state of the Parkway Bridge
GROSSE ILE, MI (WXYZ) — The Parkway Bridge to Grosse Ile is safe enough to stay open for now, officials say. The 90-year-old bridge was shut down in 2020 to make way for emergency repairs, but a detailed study just released shows more work needs to be done to keep the bridge operational.
Tv20detroit.com
Ford Field to host 2027 NCAA Final Four
The City of Detroit will once again host a Final Four. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that the Final Four will return to Ford Field in 2027. This is the first time the city has hosted the Final Four since 2009, which included more than 70,000 fans watching the National Championship.
