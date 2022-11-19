Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
WZZM 13
Locked on Tigers: The future of third base in Detroit
Today we discuss the future of the third base position in the Detroit Tigers organization. With Candelario gone there are a lot of questions surrounding third base.
Yardbarker
Yankees could create a super-rotation by signing one star free agent pitcher
The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
Asdrubal Cabrera Punches Carlos Castro to Set Off Massive Brawl
Asdrubal Cabrera clocked Carlos Castro to set off a brawl in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.
Astros, Padres, latest teams linked to José Abreu
As is a general truism in baseball, there’s no such thing as a bad one-year deal. The next best thing is a two-year deal, and in either case, longtime White Sox slugger and free agent José Abreu falls into that category. A lot of teams have payroll flexibility...
Bless You Boys
Is Andy Ibanez likely our new 3B? Who will be manning the infield?
I keep wondering how aggressive Scott Harris will be in re-tooling the Tigers. I can imagine him going slowly and conservatively while the team's injured and weakened starting pitching staff rehabs in 2023, so perhaps we can speculate as to what will likely be the team's infield already with what we have.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO
Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
Bless You Boys
New 2023 Tiger Lineup
It's one big trade for Devers... Jobe, Tork and Workmann... Harris dumping some high profile AA signings showing he's da new boss. A couple of free agent signings and the team has a major league lineup again.
Bless You Boys
Why is everyone saying sign José Abreu?
Ok, I admit this right off the bat, (baseball pun), he is a great player. These are the reasons NOT to sign him. 1. Age. He will be 36 next season. I have seen so many people concerned about signing people into their late 30s, why is Abreu ok?. 2....
Bless You Boys
Willson Contreras
Many have suggested the Tigers go after Contreras. He's the best catcher available. He is one of the best offensive catchers in the game. He could be the IRod of the next Tiger run. Another reason is Contreras is excellent against the running game. He has a better than 30% caught stealing percentage for his career. With the larger bags, there will be an increase in steals. The Tigers could really help themselves out by getting someone that can shut down a running game. The other catcher mentioned as possible trade target... Jansen, has league average caught stealing percentage... Free agent Vasquez is a solid defensive catcher and was one of the best at shutting down the running game, but last year he gave up 14 steals in 30 games. an 18% caught rate. Haase was decent against the run last year... but he gave up 27 steals in 68 starts. Barnhart was good also Tiger catchers, third most caught stealing in the majors... 5th highest caught stealing percentage in the majors 30%.
Yardbarker
Report: Rangers Interested in Mariners Free Agent
The Texas Rangers pursuit of another hitter in free agency has led them to Seattle outfielder who missed a good portion of last season with an ankle injury. The Athletic reported that the Rangers have shown interest in Mitch Haniger, a six-year veteran who broke in with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 and spent 2017-22 with the Mariners, who reached the playoff last season.
Free Agent Targets for the Diamondbacks
All the potential free agent targets for the Diamondbacks we've covered in the 2022-2023 off-season
Comments / 0