Many have suggested the Tigers go after Contreras. He's the best catcher available. He is one of the best offensive catchers in the game. He could be the IRod of the next Tiger run. Another reason is Contreras is excellent against the running game. He has a better than 30% caught stealing percentage for his career. With the larger bags, there will be an increase in steals. The Tigers could really help themselves out by getting someone that can shut down a running game. The other catcher mentioned as possible trade target... Jansen, has league average caught stealing percentage... Free agent Vasquez is a solid defensive catcher and was one of the best at shutting down the running game, but last year he gave up 14 steals in 30 games. an 18% caught rate. Haase was decent against the run last year... but he gave up 27 steals in 68 starts. Barnhart was good also Tiger catchers, third most caught stealing in the majors... 5th highest caught stealing percentage in the majors 30%.

2 DAYS AGO