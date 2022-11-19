Marketing Monsters Academy Announces Enrollment into its Training Academy Designed to Empower and Equip Introvert Women Coaches, Consultants, and Virtual Assistants

Read full article on original website
YK Communications Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Customer Support” Award for Achieving a Phenomenal NPS of 80, Fueled by Proactive Customer Support
By leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE and Calix Cloud platforms, Texas-based YK Communications delivers an exceptional subscriber experience fueled by proactive customer support outreach and best practices from Calix Customer Success Services, resulting in a Net Promoter Score of 80, 63 percent reduction in subscriber churn, and 95 percent five-star ratings for subscriber interactions.
Acquirell – A Reputed Corporate Procurement Platform Releasing Unique Products To The American Market With The Best Procurement Management Approaches
The company is highly regarded for releasing new products to assist in improving procurement efficiency. Acquirell is a reputed and well-known cloud-based procurement platform with a mission to empower small and medium businesses to get the best terms from suppliers and to take control of costs through transparent, automated interactions. For several years, this company has transformed costs into strategic advantages by obtaining the best terms from suppliers, gaining complete control over charges, and managing business processes. The company is proud to release unique products to the American market while conducting comprehensive research in e-procurement.
Premier Data Center Services. The Experts Dedicated to Your Data Center so You Can Be Dedicated to Your Business
The data center is the heart of any successful business. Responsible for housing the business’s most critical data and systems, its performance has a broad impact across the organization and plays an essential role in the success of the business. Given the importance of data centers, having a reliable...
FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainable Vaping Award Commendation at UKVIA
FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award commendation at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/. UKVIA is one of the...
Digital Doctor University Launches New Online Courses Giving Medical Experts An Alternative To Their Practice
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Digital Doctor University recently launched its brand new online courses structured and focused around helping doctors and experts make additional income by sharing their much-desired knowledge online. The new learning program and community teach and guide professionals in duplicating an already proven system of producing and selling one fully automated online course tailored to their expertise.
Founder Of Taskworld And Fourth Generation Co-Guardian Of Massive Jewelry Empire, Mouawad, Fred Mouawad, Has Taken The Entrepreneurial Spirit To A New Level
Fred Mouawad has created and maintained an impressive portfolio of companies that fall under the umbrella of Synergia One. This highly educated business owner is proving one company at a time that he has what it takes to be the face of modern entrepreneurship. Fred Mouawad is showing the world...
Press Release Jet Offers Affordable Press Release Distribution Plans for Small Businesses, Influencers, DeFi/Crypto, and Crowdfunding Campaigns
Everyday businesses face immense competition as they navigate the ever-changing marketing landscape. Choosing the right vehicle to promote your business can be a big decision. Press release distribution is an often ignored yet effective marketing strategy that helps companies get brand visibility, traffic, and higher ranking. Starting with the right...
StreetCred PR Appoints Emma Smith to Management Team as Executive Vice President
Financial services focused agency has grown to 14 team members and 33 retained client relationships; continues to expand and is actively hiring at all levels. StreetCred Communications, LLC, (“StreetCred”), a strategic communications agency solely focused on delivering the highest caliber of public relations work to the financial services industry, today announced that PR professional Emma Smith has joined the team as Executive Vice President. Smith’s appointment comes not long after the agency celebrated two years in business.
Iveda® Launches IvedaCare, an AI-driven Assistant for Safety, Security, and Elderly Care
New cloud-based, wireless sensor technology provides unmatched peace of mind for caregivers. Iveda® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI technology, today announced the launch of IvedaCare, an AI-assistant that enables users to effectively care for the people, places, and things that matter most. IvedaCare is the first scientifically validated at-home AI Caregiver service. The patented AI-driven, predictive software learns users’ lifestyle preferences in order to make informed decisions around health and security, effectively reducing false alarms and providing unparalleled peace of mind to caregivers using the technology.
AV Access Launches Its New Dual Head KVM Extender to Extend HDMI for a 2-Monitor Setup
“Nowadays, more people working from home tend to place their host PCs in an equipment room and control them remotely with two monitors and a set of USB devices in their home office. With AV Access HDEX60-DM dual monitor HDMI KVM extender, users can extend two full HD HDMI signals, along with USB 2.0, up to 60m/197ft simultaneously.”
Adrian Tuitt AKA ‘The Runner’ Transitions From Troublesome Runner to Motivational Speaker
Nicknamed ‘The Runner’ at school, that nickname has stuck and Adrian Tuitt has been moving fast ever since! His work started with motivating young people as a sports coach but has now become a much wider message to youth. Adrian understands that being young in the 21st century comes with a lot of pressure and he knows how easy it is to be knocked off course by life events. Adrian’s message is to believe in dreams and never give up the fight to succeed. This is his story.
Mavenir Launches CPaaS Integrated Offering for CSPs
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, today announced the launch of its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) offering. Mavenir’s CPaaS combines Application Programming Interface (API) enablers and turnkey applications to...
MONAT Global Donates $288,000 to Support Youth Education Grant Program and Hurricane Relief Efforts
Raised through sales of More than a Mist by MONAT™, the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth as well as victims of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian. Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is donating $288,000 as a result of sales from one of its signature products, More than a Mist by MONAT™. Majority of the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth through a grant program established by MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude. Given the devastation caused by recent Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the company redirected a portion of the total to support affected communities in Puerto Rico, Florida and Canada.
Learn Data Analytics shares beginner’s guide to basics of data analytics
Learn Data Analytics has recently shared a pro guide on the key aspects of data analytics, covering advantages, needs, and examples. Ontario - November 22, 2022 - Talk about the most in-demand job roles today and “data analyst” is sure to be on the top list. With an increasing number of businesses stressing on the significance of data analysis for informed business decisions there is a huge surge for data analysts today. In that light, the leading data analysis course platform, Learn Data Analytics, has recently shared an expert guide on the basics of data analysis.
