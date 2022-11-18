Inside Yuta Watanabe's historic 3-point shooting: How Nets forward suddenly became NBA's most accurate shooter

Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lakers Vs. Pistons Preview: LeBron James Out, Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Make Debuts
The Los Angeles Lakers look to win their second game in a row when they face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. L.A. is coming off a 116-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, ending a five-game skid. A win against Detroit will match the Lakers’ longest win streak of the season. The Pistons are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and in the second half of a back-to-back.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022
Don’t look now, but the two teams tied for first in the Western Conference will clash on the hardwood as the Utah Jazz battle it out with division rival Portland. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Jazz-Blazers prediction and pick will be revealed. It has been...
Ja Morant 'tweaked his ankle' in Memphis Grizzlies' win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Ja Morant "tweaked his ankle" in the fourth quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
How long is Ja Morant out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Grizzlies star
The Grizzlies just took another hit to their backcourt depth. Memphis star Ja Morant suffered an ankle injury in the Grizzlies' 121-100 win over the Thunder on Nov. 18. The team was already missing Desmond Bane, who is still recovering from a toe injury. Now, the Grizzlies will be forced...
Injury Report: OKC Remains Without Both Tre Mann, Darius Bazley for Trip to Memphis
Oklahoma City continues its road trip to the east with a game against Memphis on Friday with both teams missing key pieces.
Santi Aldama starting for Grizzlies Monday in place of inactive Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out due to right foot injury management, as the team is still being cautious after his offseason surgery. On Sunday, it'll be Aldama who gets the start down low. Our...
AJ Griffin, son of Raptors coach Adrian Griffin, hits game-winning alley-oop vs. father's team in overtime
You always hear about those tough moments for a father when they realize their son is finally able to beat them in any sort of competition. It's typically a game of one-on-one in the driveway where youth and athleticism prevail over age and "dad strength," but for Hawks rookie AJ Griffin, that moment just happened to come on a slightly bigger stage than most.
Grizzlies And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets are facing off on Sunday.
Why the Memphis Grizzlies remain confident despite Ja Morant's injury
Taylor Jenkins won't allow himself to get fully consumed with thoughts of how the injury bug has bitten the Memphis Grizzlies, but it's hard to ignore. Memphis was fully healthy at the start of the preseason outside of Jaren Jackson Jr. recovering from an offseason foot procedure. Then Ziaire Williams went down in the preseason. He's currently recovering from patellar tendinitis.
