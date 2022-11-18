There are currently 32 nations in the running for 16 spots in the knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Only the top two teams will advance from each group. Saudi Arabia pulled off the upset of the tournament and we're only in Day 3 when they shocked one of the favorites, Argentina, 2-1. Mexico and Poland, who are also in the same group, drew 0-0, which should keep the top spot in the group wide open until the final day.

23 HOURS AGO