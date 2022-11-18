ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FIFA World Cup schedule 2022: Complete match dates, times, team fixtures for Qatar tournament

There are currently 32 nations in the running for 16 spots in the knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Only the top two teams will advance from each group. Saudi Arabia pulled off the upset of the tournament and we're only in Day 3 when they shocked one of the favorites, Argentina, 2-1. Mexico and Poland, who are also in the same group, drew 0-0, which should keep the top spot in the group wide open until the final day.
Lionel Messi's World Cup dream in the balance as chaos and darkness return to haunt Argentina

Lionel Messi, despite being a man to have experienced more success than probably any footballer in history, does ashen-faced dejection like no one else. We've seen it after those Barcelona UEFA Champions League collapses and Argentina near-misses. His face falls, he presses a palm into his features with such force and tension that he appears to be trying to lengthen his neck.
'Does Ardie Savea not exist?': Fans react to World Rugby's dream team

World Rugby have announced the Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year, but the absence of two international superstars has left fans on Twitter shocked and confused. World No. 1 Ireland had four players included in the star studded line-up, the most of any nation, with Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Johnny Sexton all named.

