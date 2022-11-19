CenturyLink merged with Qwest to become the third-largest telecommunications company in the U.S. in 2010. The Company continued to gobble up technology companies like Savvis, a cloud infrastructure company in 2012 and broadband provider Level 3 Communications in 2017. The Company changed its name from CenturyLink to Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) on Sept. 18, 2020. Legacy copper-based services would continue under CenturyLink and fiber-based products and services would service under the Quantum Fiber brand. The Company provides cloud, IT, voice, TV, infrastructure, internet, and broadband services to enterprise, small business, and residential customers. It's Quantum Fiber is the growth engine as it expands in over 30 U.S. cities and metro areas expanding access to millions of new consumers. Value investors may be interested in its assets which include over 400,000 route fiber miles serving customers in over 60 countries. Google Fiber (NASDAQ: GOOG) has deployed 50,000 miles of fiber in 60 markets at a cost of over $14 billion, twice the market cap of Lumen stock. The cheap price-to-book ratio of 0.5 makes it an asset play if it continues to sell off more pieces of the whole, gets acquired, or goes private. Can the new CEO effectively change its downward trajectory?

