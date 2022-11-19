Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
AgriCann Solutions Provides Update to Shareholders
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann") is pleased to provide the following updates to shareholders. Advantage Microbial Solutions ("AMS") AgriCann has acquired the business of Advantage Microbial Solutions ("AMS") at no cost to or share issue by the Company, assuming...
Woonsocket Call
Graphic design as a service Company Doozoo secures strategic investment partner, launches fresh branding and expands resource within USA to meet growing global demand.
Doozoo has made a name for itself as a live, dedicated design and content team providing stellar resources in the new world of remote work. The Company recently has refreshed the branding from Outhouse Creative to Doozoo and expanding its design & client teams in the USA and Australia. The teams are locally dedicated to their client partners and save clients significant money and increase capabilities.
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen to Present at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing CEO Laila Danielsen will be presenting at the upcoming Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. CFO Lars Holmøy will also be in attendance and participating in the event’s meetings.
Woonsocket Call
After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
CenturyLink merged with Qwest to become the third-largest telecommunications company in the U.S. in 2010. The Company continued to gobble up technology companies like Savvis, a cloud infrastructure company in 2012 and broadband provider Level 3 Communications in 2017. The Company changed its name from CenturyLink to Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) on Sept. 18, 2020. Legacy copper-based services would continue under CenturyLink and fiber-based products and services would service under the Quantum Fiber brand. The Company provides cloud, IT, voice, TV, infrastructure, internet, and broadband services to enterprise, small business, and residential customers. It's Quantum Fiber is the growth engine as it expands in over 30 U.S. cities and metro areas expanding access to millions of new consumers. Value investors may be interested in its assets which include over 400,000 route fiber miles serving customers in over 60 countries. Google Fiber (NASDAQ: GOOG) has deployed 50,000 miles of fiber in 60 markets at a cost of over $14 billion, twice the market cap of Lumen stock. The cheap price-to-book ratio of 0.5 makes it an asset play if it continues to sell off more pieces of the whole, gets acquired, or goes private. Can the new CEO effectively change its downward trajectory?
Woonsocket Call
FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainable Vaping Award Commendation at UKVIA
FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award commendation at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/. UKVIA is one of the...
Woonsocket Call
Tiger Nuts Market to Observe Strong Development by 2030
A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the tiger nuts market includes Global, Unites States, Europe, UAE, and Rest of World industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the tiger nuts market was valued at ~US$ 153 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach ~US$ 319 Mn by 2030.
Woonsocket Call
PS Business Parks, Inc. Commences Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its Outstanding Preferred Securities Described Below
PS Business Parks, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PSBPrX, PSBPrY, PSBPrZ) announced today the commencement of tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding preferred securities described in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities”), at the applicable offer prices set forth below (collectively referred to as the “Offer Price”). The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Offers:
Woonsocket Call
YK Communications Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Customer Support” Award for Achieving a Phenomenal NPS of 80, Fueled by Proactive Customer Support
By leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE and Calix Cloud platforms, Texas-based YK Communications delivers an exceptional subscriber experience fueled by proactive customer support outreach and best practices from Calix Customer Success Services, resulting in a Net Promoter Score of 80, 63 percent reduction in subscriber churn, and 95 percent five-star ratings for subscriber interactions.
Woonsocket Call
Alcon Completes Acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Strengthening Company’s Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Business
Leveraging Alcon’s robust commercial capabilities and resources to drive further growth and access to Rocklatan and Rhopressa. Acquisition adds pharmaceutical research and development capabilities and further expertise for future product pipeline. Expands Alcon’s presence in the $20 billion global ophthalmic pharmaceutical category1. Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader...
Woonsocket Call
Prescinto Enters European Market, Partners with SunSolarWind to Optimize Their Solar Energy Portfolio
The deal with the rapidly growing Thessaloniki-based company adds Europe to Prescinto’s expanding international portfolio. Prescinto Technologies (“Prescinto”), a leading global clean energy asset performance management (APM) SaaS platform, and SunSolarWind IKE (“SunSolarWind”), a Thessaloniki-based wind and solar energy project developer with a rapidly growing portfolio of more than 100 projects across Greece, today announced a partnership in which Prescinto will apply its world-class AI-powered APM solution to monitor, analyze, optimize the performance of 70 MW of SunSolarWind’s solar assets. This alliance will streamline operations and maintenance for SunSolarWind and improve their solar asset generation by providing accurate, real-time data and actionable insights. The deal also marks Prescinto’s entry into the European market following the announcement of its recent entry into the North American market.
Woonsocket Call
Alcohol Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2031
The global alcohol market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Alcohol refers to a chemical product that is present in different beverages such as beer and wine. In addition to these products, alcohol has also been found in household products and medicines.
Woonsocket Call
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) today announced that Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx, will participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format, and the fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Woonsocket Call
Learn Data Analytics shares beginner’s guide to basics of data analytics
Learn Data Analytics has recently shared a pro guide on the key aspects of data analytics, covering advantages, needs, and examples. Ontario - November 22, 2022 - Talk about the most in-demand job roles today and “data analyst” is sure to be on the top list. With an increasing number of businesses stressing on the significance of data analysis for informed business decisions there is a huge surge for data analysts today. In that light, the leading data analysis course platform, Learn Data Analytics, has recently shared an expert guide on the basics of data analysis.
Woonsocket Call
Yaletown Morning Private Personal Training, Individual & Group Classes Launched
An acclaimed Vancouver personal trainer is now offering morning workout sessions to individuals in Yaletown, Vancouver. Vancouver,Canada - November 23, 2022 /PressCable/ — T-Squared Personal Training has announced that it is now providing private instruction to residents in Yaletown who are looking for morning workout sessions. The move is part of the studio’s ongoing expansion to various neighborhoods in Downtown Vancouver.
Woonsocket Call
Solar Panel Equipment Used to Generate Power and the Impact on Climate Change
Solar Refrigerator Company offers an array of solar-powered products that have a positive effect on the environment and greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers solar panels, solar batteries, refrigerators, RV & camping refrigerators, and power generators. Climate change has been a major concern in the past couple of decades, especially...
Woonsocket Call
The second round of Whale Maker Fund Futures Pool goes live
WhaleMaker Fund’s mission is to provide crypto investors ease of mind with knowledge and safety. Due to the huge demand of the $WMF community, Futures Pool 2 of Whale Maker Fund is now live even before Futures 1 is finished and the size of the staked amount is already doubled.
Woonsocket Call
Mentor Capital Harvests Half of Market Value in Cash from Side Investments and Reports 30% Q3 Sales Growth
Yearly Sales per Share Approach Seven Times Current Share Price. Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced 25% annualized sales growth to $7,472,367 for the trailing twelve months or $0.33 per share against a share price of $0.05 per share in its quarterly Form 10-Q filing for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During and subsequent to the quarter-end, Mentor collected cash from two maturing side investments totaling $705,370, which exceeds 50% of the Company's entire public market valuation.
Woonsocket Call
Kinarus Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for Lead Therapeutic Candidate KIN001
Method-of-use-patent covers KIN001 in ophthalmic diseases. Further strengthens already granted KIN001 US composition of matter patent. Basel, Switzerland, 22 November 2022. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (SIX: KNRS) (“Kinarus”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, announced today the receipt of a Notice of Allowability from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for US Patent Application No. 16/500,504 “Methods of preventing or treating Ophthalmic Diseases “ covering its therapeutic candidate KIN001 in age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Woonsocket Call
Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostic Tests Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 200+ Companies - Financial Results, Product Launches, Company History and Strategic Plans - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is an enormous market and having comprehensive information on the state of IVD and its future is a vital part of making well-informed decisions. The 15th edition of...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Non-Animal Alternative Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $29.3 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market By Technology, By Method, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global non-animal alternative testing market is envisioned to garner $29,390.3 million by 2030, growing from $9,806.6 million in 2021 at a CAGR of...
Comments / 0