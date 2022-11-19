ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report

By Kaitlin Lewis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian armed forces have reportedly destroyed part of Russia's key "life force" on the Kinburn Spit, according to the Operational Command South of the Ukraine army.

The Kinburn Spit, which is attached to the Kinburn Peninsula in the Black Sea, was first captured by the Russian military in June and has remained one of the last occupied territories in southern Ukraine. According to Ukraine's operational command Facebook page Friday, the sandy area has been the "focus of enemy's life force, weapons and equipment."

Ukraine's military reported that its attack "demilitarized seven Russians and two auto armor units," adding that the "base point" had been "destroyed."

Forbes magazine reported on Monday that the spit has been a "strategic strip" for Russia's army, allowing it to exert control over the Black Sea. The Kinburn Spit is at the mouth of the Dnieper River, Forbes wrote, just south of Kherson. Ukraine's post on Friday said that occupying the coastal area has allowed Russia to "fire at port tugs and grain barges" coming in from the Dnieper.

But Russian soldiers were ordered to retreat from the western part of Kherson on November 11 , resulting in catastrophic losses for the Kremlin's army and an increased wave of attacks from Ukraine. Newsweek previously reported that losing ground in Kherson will make Russian troops "vulnerable" to further Ukrainian offenses in the southern region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecX9g_0jGTU0FW00

On Tuesday, Operational Command South reported that Ukrainian troops had "carried out more than 50 rocket and artillery attacks" against Russian troops left along the eastern bank of the Dnieper River and in the Kinburn Spit, reported the Euromaidan Press.

As Russia continues efforts to thwart Ukraine's counteroffensives, the Kremlin's military has focused on attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, leading to widespread energy blackouts across the country.

On Friday, Newsweek has also reported that the city of Kherson has come under Russian bombardment since troops retreated, hitting "residential buildings, industrial concerns and transportation infrastructure."

Russian forces have begun restructuring themselves since fleeing the city of Kherson to defend Crimea, which was illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to take the peninsula back in late August after his military began counteroffensives in the region.

Local media reports from Crimea on Friday said Russian citizens have started fleeing to neighboring Russian territories over fears that Ukraine would soon push to recapture the region. According to the reports, many Russians left after a "strike" from the Ukrainian military.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Comments / 95

eagle1
3d ago

Putin severely miscalculated from the beginning the will and capability of Ukraine as well as the opposition of the Western world to his invasion of a sovereign nation.

Reply
48
Mike Owens
3d ago

Russia will never be able to defend Crimea never Ukraine will run threw Crimea so let's go Ukraine its to your advantage big time your on a roll keep it going

Reply(11)
33
Richard Best
3d ago

putin the very same Wagner group and all the prison rats you turned free are coming back for you now we will enjoy watching you get what is coming to you.

Reply
30
Related
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
navalnews.com

Loitering Munition Strikes Ukrainian gunboat, a first in Naval Warfare

On November 04, 2022, Russian news agency Ria Novosty shared a video on its Telegram channel showing Russian forces striking a Ukrainian Gyruza-M-class patrol boat with a Lancet loitering munition. According to the footage, the gunboat was stationary, and its engines appeared to be at stop status, and the Lancet...
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1043M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy