Guest
4d ago
Because of mayor and county leadership. Why when your leadership supports liberal acts. And disguise police officers? Want change? Then make officers where they are respected
2
Related
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
Alabama roadbuilders push changes to liability law, absolving them of most liability
For the last couple of years, Alabama roadbuilders have been pushing to change the state’s liability regulations for contractors who work on road and bridge projects, reducing the instances that contractors could be held liable. Though this issue comes up often, this most recent push has county governments, responsible for the majority of roads in the state, concerned.
wtvy.com
Local companies receive HIRE Vets award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 34 Alabama companies were given awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program. The Department of Labor honored these businesses because of their commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Among the companies recognized, there were two from the Wiregrass. RealTime, LLC of Dothan and...
wdhn.com
More on why Alabama AG is taking on Wiregrass murder case
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— Monday we learn more about why the state’s most powerful law officer has taken on one of the most high-profile murder cases in the Wiregrass. Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas has joined the prosecution of Coley Lewis McCraney, who is accused of killing teenagers Tracie Hawlett and J.B Beasley in the summer of 1999.
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
wtvy.com
CrimeStoppers to expose Black Friday shoplifters online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A record 166.3 million shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation, meaning more people for criminals to target this Black Friday. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama. “We’re going to make you really...
Federal complaint: ‘Extreme barriers’ for Alabama adults, children with disabilities to access care
The Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program has filed a federal complaint against the Alabama Department of Senior Services, alleging that the agency places “extreme barriers” on disabled children and adults who are trying to access Medicaid services. The failure to provide services can have serious consequences and the need...
Alabama correctional officer suffers broken jaw from assault by inmate, ADOC says
An Alabama Department of Corrections officer suffered a broken jaw from an assault by an inmate on Friday, the ADOC said. The assault took place at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the ADOC, correctional officer Ernest Sterling observed inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm. When Sterling entered Madison’s cell to intervene, Madison struck him several times in the head with a serving tray.
Alabama Guv Blames ‘Criminals’ for Failed Lethal Injections
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a moratorium on executions—but not before blaming “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” for two failed lethal injections. Prison workers were unable to access veins in executions scheduled for Sept. 22 and Nov. 17—and now Ivey wants a review of death penalty procedures. “For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right,” she said, adding, “I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter.” Robert Dunham, head of the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center, dismissed Ivey’s narrative, telling AL.com, “Alabama is unique in its level of incompetence in setting execution IV lines.”Read it at AL.com
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
Campus speech, pregnant arrest, long way home: Down in Alabama
The Alabama Supreme Court has reversed a circuit court’s dismissal of a free-speech lawsuit. A lawsuit argues that a woman arrested for using drugs while pregnant ... wasn’t pregnant. A rideshare that ended up in a faraway town. You know why it’s a big week in Alabama, but...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Los Angeles woman sentenced to 21 months in prison, moved marijuana, money from Mobile to California: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles […]
Alabama: Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
Thanksgiving 2022: List of Alabama food banks for free Thanksgiving meal
As Alabamians prepare for Thanksgiving, food banks across the state are trying to keep up with increased need from community members due to rising food costs. “We’ve had a bigger need this year than we’ve ever had,” said Jean Rykaczweski, director of the West Alabama Food Bank.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Extension first in U.S. to research new drone model
The unmanned aerial systems (UAS) market has grown tremendously in the past decade. This technology evolves every day, and the demand for drone applications has revolutionized the agriculture industry. Through a new partnership involving the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, the sky is no longer the limit for agriculture research. The...
Comments / 4