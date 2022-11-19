ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 4

Guest
4d ago

Because of mayor and county leadership. Why when your leadership supports liberal acts. And disguise police officers? Want change? Then make officers where they are respected

2
wtvy.com

Local companies receive HIRE Vets award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 34 Alabama companies were given awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program. The Department of Labor honored these businesses because of their commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Among the companies recognized, there were two from the Wiregrass. RealTime, LLC of Dothan and...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

More on why Alabama AG is taking on Wiregrass murder case

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— Monday we learn more about why the state’s most powerful law officer has taken on one of the most high-profile murder cases in the Wiregrass. Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas has joined the prosecution of Coley Lewis McCraney, who is accused of killing teenagers Tracie Hawlett and J.B Beasley in the summer of 1999.
DALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

CrimeStoppers to expose Black Friday shoplifters online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A record 166.3 million shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation, meaning more people for criminals to target this Black Friday. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama. “We’re going to make you really...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama correctional officer suffers broken jaw from assault by inmate, ADOC says

An Alabama Department of Corrections officer suffered a broken jaw from an assault by an inmate on Friday, the ADOC said. The assault took place at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the ADOC, correctional officer Ernest Sterling observed inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm. When Sterling entered Madison’s cell to intervene, Madison struck him several times in the head with a serving tray.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Guv Blames ‘Criminals’ for Failed Lethal Injections

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a moratorium on executions—but not before blaming “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” for two failed lethal injections. Prison workers were unable to access veins in executions scheduled for Sept. 22 and Nov. 17—and now Ivey wants a review of death penalty procedures. “For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right,” she said, adding, “I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter.” Robert Dunham, head of the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center, dismissed Ivey’s narrative, telling AL.com, “Alabama is unique in its level of incompetence in setting execution IV lines.”Read it at AL.com
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Los Angeles woman sentenced to 21 months in prison, moved marijuana, money from Mobile to California: DOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
13WMAZ

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Extension first in U.S. to research new drone model

The unmanned aerial systems (UAS) market has grown tremendously in the past decade. This technology evolves every day, and the demand for drone applications has revolutionized the agriculture industry. Through a new partnership involving the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, the sky is no longer the limit for agriculture research. The...
