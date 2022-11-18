Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
Daily Californian
The only Big Game that matters: 2022 Ink Bowl preview
With both Cal and Stanford football having all but clinched losing records in the Pac-12 this season, the hearts and eyes of the collective fan base turn from the Big Game to the matchup that truly matters between these storied collegiate rivals: the Ink Bowl. A tradition that dates back...
Daily Californian
Layering 101: A guide to winter in Berkeley
Two things about me: I love fashion and I hate being cold with a fiery passion (but not fiery enough to keep me warm during these unpleasantly bitter days). As we inch further and further into winter, the wind’s teeth grow sharper and sharper, biting deep into our bones. However, I refuse to acquiesce to this grueling chill, and above all, refuse to sacrifice an iota of style to the winter’s cold embrace. Nothing will stop me from serving a look, be it wind, rain, sleet, or snow — I will deliver nonetheless.
Daily Californian
Make space on the couch: All hail women in sports
Editor’s note: This is a conversation between past female sports editors of The Daily Californian as they discuss their sports department, football and women in journalism. What made you realize how historically male dominated the Daily Californian sports department was?. Mia Horne: Growing up with brothers who were very...
Daily Californian
Battle of the Bay, battle of the anti-slay
The time has come: the 125th Big Game, the 40th anniversary of The Play, the latest rendition of one of the oldest college rivalries in the nation. Set for … 2:30 p.m.?. One thing I’ve learned this season is that good games get played in the evening, when it’s at least slightly dark out, and they appear on ESPN or some other national broadcast, not a channel most people don’t have access to. And “good” games don’t even require two good teams — after all, Cal has seen late-evening matchups more than a few times this year.
Daily Californian
Chopped trees, stormed fields: The tale of Cal’s Big Game comeback
If a tree falls in the forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it make a sound?. A tree did fall today, but there were 51,892 people to witness it — and it made a rumble. After trailing most of the game, a blue and...
Daily Californian
Choose your own adventure: Berkeley edition
Choose your own adventure books are a remarkable childhood classic. They call on the reader to make various narrative decisions that ultimately make up the entire course of the story. Do you fight the dragon or run away? Can you help the princess or leave her? Regardless of whether you end up dying by a clan of elves or return safely to the castle, they’re always a load of fun!
Daily Californian
Q&A with Stanford Daily sports managing editor Zach Zafran
Editor’s note: The following is a Q&A between Maria Kholodova, deputy sports editor at The Daily Californian, and Zach Zafran, sports managing editor at The Stanford Daily, Stanford University’s independent student newspaper. The interview has been edited for clarity and length. Maria Kholodova: What are your main takeaways...
Daily Californian
‘One day stronger’: 4K UC undergraduates rally in support of academic worker strike
UC Berkeley undergraduate students rallied in support of the ongoing academic worker strike at 3 p.m. Friday in front of the Campanile before marching to UC President Michael Drake’s house in the Berkeley Hills. A band played for the crowd and, in addition to the strike, speakers discussed People’s...
Daily Californian
'Burdensome': Students weigh financial burden of UCDC, study abroad programs
One night during UCDC, Cyn Gomez (they/he) and their friends decided what to do with their free night: stay in. It’s all they could afford. A semester at the UC Washington Center, or UCDC, was something Gomez had always wanted to experience, especially after protesting in Washington, D.C. for gun control, which changed their perspective on what they wanted to do with their life.
Daily Californian
Alameda County, Berkeley finalize 2022 midterm election results
More than a week after the 2022 midterm elections, the Alameda County Registrar’s Office has finalized the counting of votes with the election results for both Alameda County and the city of Berkeley being released Friday. Ballots are still being audited as of press time. During the most recent...
Daily Californian
‘We’re very very angry’: UAW 2865 members on the GSI strike, community support
In the last week, all 10 University of California campuses statewide have been rocked by what organizers call the biggest academic strike in U.S. history. About 48,000 graduate student researchers, graduate student instructors, academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars have walked off their jobs demanding, among other things, an end to the rent burden they currently face.
Daily Californian
Berkeley discusses civic center revamp, raising concern for unhoused community
The city of Berkeley held an open house Wednesday for a plan to reshape the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park and two nearby historic buildings — Veterans Memorial Building and the Maudelle Shirek Building, also known as Old City Hall — located in Berkeley’s Civic Center.
Daily Californian
‘We’re just so tired’: EECS academic student employees demand increase in funding
Amid the ongoing academic workers’ strike throughout the UC system, those in the UC Berkeley departments of electrical engineering and computer science, or EECS, data science and statistics have noted that cases of overtime work and long office hours are common problems faced by undergraduate and graduate student instructors.
Comments / 0