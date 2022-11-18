The time has come: the 125th Big Game, the 40th anniversary of The Play, the latest rendition of one of the oldest college rivalries in the nation. Set for … 2:30 p.m.?. One thing I’ve learned this season is that good games get played in the evening, when it’s at least slightly dark out, and they appear on ESPN or some other national broadcast, not a channel most people don’t have access to. And “good” games don’t even require two good teams — after all, Cal has seen late-evening matchups more than a few times this year.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO