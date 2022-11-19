Read full article on original website
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Episode 7 Recap: The Most Meta Episode Yet
Season 6 of "Rick and Morty" returned to Adult Swim on Sunday with the episode "Full Meta JackRick."
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
TV Fanatic
Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 7
Did the gang manage to find out who attacked a marine with a genetic weapon?. On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 7, there was plenty to discuss when no one could tell what happened to the man initially. Elsewhere, Deeks struggled with balancing work and home life when Rosa...
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reacts to Having More Space Beth in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty changed the Smith Family dynamic in a pretty big way by bringing Space Beth more into the fold with the first few episodes of Season 6 so far, and one of the co-creators behind the series shared their reaction to having more of Space Beth in the family with the new season! After first introducing her to the series at the end of the fourth season, only to then completely ignore her during the events of the fifth season, Season 6 took a big step forward when it was revealed that we would get to see the fan favorite Space Beth with more frequency in the coming episodes.
The Music of ‘Glass Onion’ Expresses What the Characters Can’t
In “Glass Onion,” the sequel to the 2019 murder mystery “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson has once again assembled an ensemble cast packed with talent and star wattage. This time out, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr. are just some of the potential murder victims and suspects whose actions fall under the scrutiny of Daniel Craig’s ace detective Benoit Blanc. While the performances are exceptional and the writer-director’s dialogue is as fast and funny as it’s ever been, the ace up the film’s sleeve is composer Nathan Johnson’s lush, expressive score, which consistently...
‘Rick and Morty’ are back tonight (11/20/22) with episode 7: Time, channel, free live stream
“Rick and Morty” season 6 has been on hiatus since the beginning of October. But the wait is over for fans of the hit show. After taking a midseason break, “Rick & Morty” are back with episode 7 of season 6 tonight, Sunday, Nov. 20 on the Adult Swim channel at 11 p.m. Those who have cut the traditional cable cords can catch tonight’s episode on FuboTV, which is offering a free trial.
tvinsider.com
‘One Day at a Time’ Star Isabella Gomez Joins ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10
According to Deadline, the star will play Carmen, a new server at the ’50s-themed diner where Adam (Sean Giambrone) is now working. Gomez previously starred as Elena in One Day at a Time, for which she won Best Supporting TV Actress at the Imagen Awards. The character will make...
Eugenio Mastrandrea (‘From Scratch’) on portraying a dying man: ‘Your mind knows that you’re acting, but your body doesn’t’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It’s been it’s been a lot of things. It’s been an amazing journey; the character and the story and this experience,” declares Italian actor Eugenio Mastrandrea on what starring in the hit Netflix limited series “From Scratch” has meant to him personally. For our recent webchat he adds, “but it’s been tough, I mean the sickness part,” about the unexpected impact that portraying a man dying with cancer has had on him both emotionally and physically. “I was feeling sad, we were in LA,” he recalls, “and [co-star] Lucia [Sardo] came to me and said, ‘honey, you’re a portraying a person...
The Cast of 'Manifest' Season 4: Your Guide
Almost all the series regulars from seasons one through three signed on for the show's fourth season, now helmed by Netflix.
The Ringer
All Guts, No Glory
“When you’re 140 pounds soaking wet, you need to have an attitude.” So says Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All, taking one of the few intentionally funny lines in Luca Guadagnino’s ludicrous cannibal romance drama and giving it a little bit of witty, self-deprecating topspin. The title of Camille DeAngelis’s 2015 YA novel about a pair of star-crossed, flesh-eating lovers rambling through the Reagan-era United States refers to its antiheroes’ grotesque gustatory habits, but it also works as a double entendre about its It Boy headliner. No matter how much human viscera Chalamet’s Lee chows down on over the course of 130 minutes, his A-list ribcage remains visible through his scrawny torso.
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
1899 and the second episode of The English are among tonight's TV highlights
1899 is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
