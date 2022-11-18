Read full article on original website
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
